Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared his own update on Tottenham Hotspur and their links to Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

The biggest news of the week, and by a large distance, is surrounding star striker Harry Kane.

It has been reliably reported today that Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have accepted Bayern Munich's latest bid for the 30-year-old superstar, with both clubs reaching an agreement on a package worth over €100 million (£86m).

If all goes to plan, the north Londoners could soon be set for a huge financial windfall, but the loss of Kane could prove an insurmountable task for manager Ange Postecoglou to overcome.

Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich would come as the most headline-grabbing transfer story of the summer, with all eyes then turning to Tottenham and how they utilise those extra funds from their huge sale.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, explained that Spurs may well sign another central defender after completing a deal for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven.

However, this will largely depend on outgoings. When asked about another centre-back signing, Postecoglou said: "We've to see what happens with outgoings, but the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

Schuurs, according to recent reports, could well be that player as The Times reported this week that they're planning to bring in the 23-year-old - if they generate enough cash through player sales.

Romano, sharing his own update on social media, has backed those reports of Tottenham's interest in the Dutchman who could well join van de Ven in north London.

However, the journalist expands further by saying he is just one of the names on Spurs' transfer shortlist, with Lilywhites chiefs holding internal talks over signing Schuurs.

"Torino's CB Perr Schuurs remains one of the options in the list being discussed internally," wrote Romano on X.

"Player keen on PL move."

How good is Perr Schuurs?

The young centre-half, who has won titles with Ajax in the Eredivisie, could be a fine option for Spurs to reinforce their defence - especially considering he could be available for just £26 million.

As per WhoScored, Schuurs was a mainstay for Torino under manager Ivan Juric last season, racking up 30 Serie A appearances whilst even managing two assists.

The colossal 6 foot 3 defender also boasts some pretty impressive defensive stats from the 2022/2023 campaign, having made more successful tackles and clearances per 90 than any other Torino player (WhoScored).

Journalist Josh Bunting, commenting on the player's performance against Empoli in late 2022, was effusive in his praise for Schuurs - calling him a "mountain" at the back for Juric.

"First Empoli goal in Serie A for Mattia Destro as they lead at Torino. Stunning goal,the touch and the bicycle finish superb however the cross from Tyronne Ebuehi was so well weighted. Should give Destro the confidence to kick on in his season. Perr Schuurs a mountain for Torino."

It will be interesting to see if Spurs back Postecoglou by signing another solid defender this summer.