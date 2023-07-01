Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "open" to leaving and the feeling is very much mutual from Spurs, according to journalist Charlie Eccleshare.

Who is leaving Spurs this summer?

Hojbjerg, who has been a mainstay in north London since signing from Southampton in 2020, is certainly not the only player linked with an exit this summer.

Midfielder Harry Winks, who has found game time increasingly difficult to come by over the last 12 months, is on his way to Leicester City in a £10 million move which is separate to Tottenham's James Maddison deal.

Long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris recently admitted that he could leave this window as well, prompting Spurs to sign Italy international shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in a £17.4 million deal.

Other names who have been mentioned as exit candidates by sections of the press are Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele (The Telegraph).

Meanwhile, it is believed star striker Harry Kane is attracting serious interest from Bayern Munich, with reports even claiming he is "determined" to leave as the Bavarians attempt to sign him.

Alongside Kane, after claims he is open to leaving the club, the same can now be said for Hojbjerg.

According to reliable journalist Eccleshare, writing a piece for The Athletic, Tottenham's midfield general is "open" to a summer transfer - as are Spurs.

Atletico Madrid are interested, and while there has been no official offer or talks, the north Londoners will sanction his sale for the right offer.

What's been said about Hojbjerg?

The Denmark international started nearly every league game for Spurs last season, racking up four goals and five assists whilst averaging a pass accuracy of 88.6% (WhoScored).

Hojbjerg's numbers indicate there are far more credible candidates for the Tottenham chopping block, but that is ultimately down to new manager Ange Postecoglou, who may not see him as an ideal fit.

That being said, we believe he would be a sore loss overall for Spurs supporters, with members of the press calling him "sensational" for Tottenham.

Hojbjerg was also playing his best football in a Lilywhites jersey at the end of last year, at least according to former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson.

"I’ve been surprised by how much he has stepped up this year," said Robinson to Football Insider.

“I thought he was the one who would make way for Yves Bissouma. The club spent a lot of money on Bissouma. I think Hojbjerg recognised that and stepped up.

“He is playing to a level that we have never seen before. He is playing his best football in a Spurs shirt."