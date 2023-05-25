Tottenham Hotspur manager target Roberto De Zerbi has decided not to join Spurs alongside Feyenoord's Arne Slot, according to reports.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have just been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Antonio Conte's replacement, who departed north London over two months ago.

The search is now becoming reminiscent of Tottenham's long, drawn out attempts to hire Jose Mourinho's successor in 2021 - with Levy and co eventually settling on Nuno Espirito Santo.

Slot, previously billed as a top target, was also widely tipped to be closing in on a move to Tottenham - but the 44-year-old has since come out to confirm he will remain in the Eredivisie.

“I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me,” Slot told the Algemeen Dagblad (via 90min). “My wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundations that have been laid over the past two seasons. "There are no transfer talks going on and there have been none and yesterday's discussion was solely about a possible extension. All conversations with Feyenoord are only aimed at that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”

It's back to the drawing board for Spurs who must now look at alternatives, with Brighton boss De Zerbi having been linked with a move as well.

However, in another blow for the Lilywhites, reporter Wayne Veysey has shared some news on the Italian in a piece for Football Insider.

He claims De Zerbi has decided to stay at Brighton and not join Tottenham after they sounded him out, with Spurs making another push recently.

However, the Seagulls boss has informed his club that he will remain, as the north Londoners miss out on another managerial target.

Who is Roberto De Zerbi?

The 43-year-old has come on leaps and bounds this season and could be a contender for one of the managers of this Premier League this season.

De Zerbi is chasing Europe with Brighton, a previously unprecedented aim, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola also calling him "incredible" for his football.

The former Sassuolo manager has also been called "one of the most influential managers" of the last 20 years by Guardiola.

His brand of attack-minded, expansive football was surely a pull for Levy and Spurs, but as their manager hunt continues to unfold, it appears they won't see De Zerbi join any time soon.