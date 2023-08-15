Tottenham Hotspur have started talks for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Davide Chinellato shares a transfer update.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Ange Postecoglou could be set for a busy final few weeks of the summer after star striker Harry Kane completed his potential £103 million move to Bayern Munich.

The north Londoners must now find a replacement for Kane heading into the last fortnight of this transfer window, and there have been many linked, including the likes of Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, Gent's Gift Orban, Chelsea forward Lukaku and Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic.

Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs must focus on outgoings for now, as the squad is currently too bloated, but the 57-year-old did express that he knew Kane would leave before deadline day.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the 57-year-old said ahead of their opener against Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome. None of these things happen in isolation, everyone is pretty clued into to what's going on, so from my perspective I hadn't received anything from Harry, the club or anyone else to suggest to me anything had changed about his stance."

Kane's haul of 30 league goals in 38 appearances last term will be very hard to replicate for any incoming striker, but one man who has reached similar figures in England before is Lukaku.

The 30-year-old's best Premier League campaign came during his time at Everton, where he managed 25 in 36 league starts over 16/17. Lukaku, most recently, also managed an impressive 24 goals and 11 assists during Inter Milan's 2020/2021 title-winning campaign.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Chinellato, sharing an update for the Italian newspaper on Spurs' links to Lukaku (via Sport Witness), says club-to-club talks have started.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham "contacts have started and an agreement is possible" for Lukaku, who is said to prefer them over a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

If chairman Daniel Levy wishes to sign the forward, a €45 million (£38.6m) fee is needed, while Juventus remain in contention for a swap deal involving Vlahovic.

How good is Romelu Lukaku?

The Belgian is an international star for his country, having bagged 75 goals for the Red Devils in total since his making his debut against Croatia in 2010.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte has also previously praised the player for his contribution during Inter's impressive Scudetto win in 2021.

“Right now, he is one of the best strikers in the world,” said Conte that year (L'Equipe via Sport Mob).

"He already had important physical and technical skills, but in these two years we have made him progress even more. His presence in the match, his teamwork and clarity in front of goal [has improved]."