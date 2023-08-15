Tottenham Hotspur are setting plans in motion to replace Harry Kane as journalist Pete O'Rourke shares news on their search for a striker.

Who will Spurs replace Kane with?

Ange Postecoglou will be eager to sign Kane's successor as quickly as possible, and with just over a fortnight of the window remaining, he is fast running out of time.

The 30-year-old's move to Bayern Munich brings a potential £103 million fee to Spurs, depending on if certain add-ons are met, and this comes as good business on paper given Kane was in the final year of his contract.

However, Kane's monumental haul of 30 league goals last term will be very difficult to replicate, and the loss of a record-breaking club legend is a bitter one to take for supporters.

Postecoglou knew the striker had made his mind up over leaving long ago, coming after conversations he had with the England international this summer.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” the 57-year-old said before a 2-2 with Brentford on Sunday.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

It will be fascinating to see which strikers Tottenham turn to in the wake of Kane's departure, and there have been many named, including Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, Gent's Gift Orban, Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku and Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

Spurs quite simply need a goal-getter with journalist O'Rourke now sharing news on their plans for a new striker.

Indeed, writing a column for Football Insider, the reporter claims Tottenham "will now move for a prolific striker" after selling Kane and have done their homework on top targets.

Spurs "will now launch moves for their top choices" after Kane's exit, especially as Richarlison is not seen as the "long-term solution" to lead Postecoglou's forward line.

Postecoglou, meanwhile, has apparently been given time to work with transfer chiefs and draw up a shortlist of replacements for Tottenham's former star.

Which striker should Spurs sign?

We believe Gent forward Orban is the perfect solution, as reports suggest he could be sold for a very attainable £25 million.

The Nigeria forward has been in sublime form recently, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions last term.

Orban has continued in that vain so far this campaign with five goals in just four cameos in all competitions, making him quite the exciting prospect to succeed Kane.

The young in-form attacker has even been called one of latest Nigeria's golden generation by sections of the media like journalist Ryan Taylor.

"Gift Orban, Victor Boniface & Tolu Arokodare. Remember these names," wrote Taylor.

"Making waves in Belgium & on European stage. Throw in Victor Osimhen & Terem Moffi - future looks very bright for Nigeria. Quickly approaching a golden generation for the Super Eagles."