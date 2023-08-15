Tottenham Hotspur reporter Alasdair Gold has shared an update on midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and his current situation heading into the final two weeks of this window.

Who will Tottenham sell?

Spurs quite simply must offload their surplus members of the squad before making more major signings.

Of the players who could still leave north London, coming after the departure of star striker Harry Kane, it is believed Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ndombele stand out as just some of the names.

All five of the aforementioned were left out of Spurs' squad for their opening weekend 2-2 draw away to Brentford, with Wales international defender Joe Rodon also recently completing a season-long loan move to Leeds.

Ange Postecoglou has candidly admitted to the press that the focus, right now, is shipping players out to free up squad space - as the Spurs manager claims the squad is far too bloated.

“We just can't keep bringing players in, we need to move some players out,” Postecoglou said.

"That's kind of where our focus is right now.

“Over the next three weeks what we don't want to do is have it all happen really late in the window which means we're caught short in any areas. It's got to work that way. We can't just keep accumulating players. We've got a massive squad as it is at the moment and we need to work on that.

“Over the next three weeks the priority is to trim the squad down and see where we're at and then fill the gaps where we need to fill the gaps.”

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Ndombele, who once cost Tottenham a club-record fee to sign from Lyon, has been linked with a move to Turkey despite some original pre-season praise from Postecoglou.

The Frenchman's raw talent has also been heralded by Premier League stars like Declan Rice, but according to Gold of football.london, he is firmly on Tottenham's chopping block.

Writing on X, Gold lists Ndombele as one of the players who "could leave", going on to write in a football.london piece that Postecoglou grew "unimpressed" by Ndombele's application and attitude behind-the-scenes.

The 27-year-old, as per Gold, has may have missed another chance to resurrect north London career - coming after he failed to impress previous managers like Antonio Conte and Nuno Espirito Santo.

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

Ndombele will probably go down as one of Spurs' biggest flops of recent times, which comes as a real shame given his obvious ability when at the top of his game.

Arsenal midfielder Rice, commenting on the former Napoli loanee last year, even branded Ndombele one of the best players he's ever played against.

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Rice.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

"With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”