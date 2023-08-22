Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has shared a rather interesting update on Tottenham Hotspur and their pursuit of a star centre-back, involving Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou has been backed with a fair few key signings this summer transfer window, with Spurs signing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

The departure of star striker Harry Kane has also handed the club funds to spend on further new additions, and while the club need to offload players first, there is reason to believe Spurs could make more moves before deadline day.

Postecoglou has publicly admitted that his side can strengthen further in certain areas, as relayed by reliable journalist Alasdair Gold, who also believes Spurs have a few tricks up their sleeve from now till the window's closure.

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well," said Gold on his YouTube channel (via TBR).

“I would keep an eye on what happens. I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

The north Londoners have been linked with a new centre-back and forward options to succeed Harry Kane recently, and Postecoglou is believed to want a "big-name" midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs (Football Insider).

Defence, though, is perhaps the biggest area they need to reinforce - as last year they conceded a pretty woeful 63 league goals, which is more than any other side above 15th in the table.

Adarabioyo, who has been mentioned as a target this window, is being chased by Ligue 1 side AS Monaco as well as Spurs with reporter Hawkins sharing an interesting update on their pursuit.

The former Man City starlet is apparently being pushed towards Tottenham by his club, who also have a plan up their sleeves to try and sign Eric Dier in an exchange.

"Tosin Adarabioyo wants to sign for Monaco," said Hawkins.

"The central defender has an agreement with ASM Fulham and his coach Marco Silva prefer to sell him to Tottenham and recover Eric Dier."

Dier, who has just one year left on his current Tottenham deal, has been linked with a move away before September 1 with Fulham seemingly looking to take full advantage.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

The 25-year-old featured among Fulham's best-performing players per 90 last season, according to WhoScored, all the while averaging their second-highest rate of aerial duels won per match and most clearances per 90.

Adarabioyo has also been called "magnificent" by members of the media, with the colossal 6 foot 5 defender also earning praise for his ball-playing ability.

"And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him," said Silva to the media (via The Boot Room).

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”