Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and he has "decided" to leave Craven Cottage this summer, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Buoyed by the incoming new manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are targeting a variety of stars for numerous positions of the squad in preparation for next season.

A major overhaul is on the cards this summer too, with many players potentially departing, including Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also been linked with a move away, despite being a Spurs mainstay since his arrival from Southampton in 2020.

In terms of incomings, Tottenham are believed to be nearing the signing of a new goalkeeper to succeed Lloris, with Empoli sot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario apparently on the verge of joining.

Staying in defence, Postecoglou has apparently green-lit the signing of a new central defensive star, leading to serious links with Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba among others.

Adarabioyo, who was a regular and consistent performer under Marco Silva last season, is also a wanted man at Tottenham with reliable reporter Romano sharing what he knows.

The former Man City starlet has apparently decided to leave Fulham this summer, and as a result, he is being monitored by Tottenham as they eye a move.

He is one of the options shortlisted by Spurs to reinforce their defence, coming after they leaked more top flight goals than any other side above 15th in the Premier League last season.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

The 25-year-old, who stands at a towering 6 foot 5, finished 2022/2023 as one of Fulham's top eight best-performers of the campaign (WhoScored).

Adarabioyo, over his 25 league appearances, made more clearances per 90 than any other Fulham player - adding fuel to the fire that he can be a truly brilliant defender on his day.

Football writer Muhammad Butt, taking to Twitter during the 2020/2021 season, praised the player for a brilliant performance against Liverpool - calling him a "magnificent defender".