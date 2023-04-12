Tottenham Hotspur are 'ready to speak' over the potential signing of Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret this summer, according to reports.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Chairman Daniel Levy is currently a busy man at Spurs, having commenced the search for a new manager and Antonio Conte's permanent N17 replacement. The north Londoners have also recently appointed Chief Football Officer Scott Munn to oversee on-field operations in the absence of Fabio Paratici.

Munn's arrival could be pivotal ahead of the summer transfer window and may allow Levy to focus his efforts on securing the ideal successor to Conte. In terms of potential signings, there has already been a lot of noise.

Perhaps the most heavily-linked star right now is Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, who is reliably believed to a major target no matter which manager comes in. There have even been suggestions that the 26-year-old is set to join the Premier League top four chasers over Newcastle.

Alongside Maddison, Spurs are reportedly on the lookout for an alternative to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with Leeds United's Illan Meslier and Brighton's Robert Sanchez among those to have been previously mentioned.

The France international is out of contract in 2024 and hasn't enjoyed his most productive season for Spurs, meaning Tottenham are contemplating who could take his mantle.

Now, according to reports in Italy, it appears there has been a development on that front. Indeed, Napoli star Meret is now believed to be of real interest to Tottenham, with the Italian news website claiming Spurs are 'determined' to sign the 26-year-old.

It's believed that Meret is a name 'loved' by the Lilywhites 'management', meaning Spurs club chiefs, and they are 'ready to speak' over his potential signing. Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is even said to be 'worried' over losing the Italy international as Spurs lurk in the background.

Should Spurs sign Meret?

The shot-stopper is out of contract in 2024, meaning Munn and Spurs could have some leverage to whittle down his €40 million (£35m) asking price.

Napoli's starting keeper, who has been a mainstay under Spalletti, is on course to win the 2022/2023 Serie A title after playing a pivotal role.

Called a 'stellar goalkeeper' by members of the media like journalist Roberto Rojas, Udinese legend Antonio Di Natale has also previously likened Meret to Italian footballing icon Gianluigi Buffon.

Still arguably very young in goalkeeping years, Spurs would also be signing a long-term option.