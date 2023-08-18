Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has a transfer plan for his midfield as journalist Pete O'Rourke shares a Spurs update.

Who will Spurs sign?

The departure of star striker Harry Kane provides chairman Daniel Levy and Lilywhites hierarchy with a boosted transfer kitty, as Bayern Munich agreed a potential £103 million deal for his signing (dependent on certain add-ons).

Watching their club legend sport Bavarian colours will come as a bitter sight to take for some Spurs supporters, but as a new era begins under Postecoglou, there is reason for positivity.

Spurs' new head coach has implemented the return of an attack-minded footballing style, coming after the eras of his more dogmatic managerial predecessors Antonio Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham opened their account for the season with a 2-2 draw away to Brentford last season, with goals coming from defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal.

Postecoglou will already have a good idea of where his squad need to improve, and potentially upgrade, as we enter the final phase of this summer transfer window.

Deadline day is looming on September 1 with the clock ticking for Spurs to make more major signings.

Tottenham are reliably believed to be chasing a new forward, in light of Kane's departure, while Postecoglou has previously expressed the need for another centre-back after Micky van de Ven's arrival from Wolfsburg.

However, Postecoglou has disclosed that Spurs need to move players on before making deals of that nature happen.

“We just can't keep bringing players in, we need to move some players out,” Postecoglou said.

"That's kind of where our focus is right now.

“Over the next three weeks what we don't want to do is have it all happen really late in the window which means we're caught short in any areas. It's got to work that way. We can't just keep accumulating players. We've got a massive squad as it is at the moment and we need to work on that."

Journalist O'Rourke, sharing an update for Football Insider, has taken that into account when writing news on Tottenham's transfer plans.

Indeed, it is believed that Postecoglou personally wishes for a "big-name midfield arrival" before deadline day, and some exits will help facilitate this.

Current Spurs squad members Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele can go for the right price, and O'Rourke is told their sales will boost Spurs' transfer kitty further.

Their potential departures will allow the club to grant Postecoglou his wish of a star midfield signing, with Tottenham also shortlisting "several" strikers to replace Kane.

Which midfielder should Spurs sign?

We believe Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, for the right price, could be a brilliant option for Spurs in this regard.

The Englishman would boost Tottenham's homegrown numbers and he is a proven Premier League performer, made clear during a 2021/2022 loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Gallagher, over that campaign, stood out as the Eagles' best-performing player by average match rating whilst racking up eight goals and three assists.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel also lauded the midfielder's "extraordinary" development last summer.

“His development is extraordinary and outstanding," said Tuchel in 2022.

“He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

“He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”