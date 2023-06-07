Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie "has offers" from the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur named and being "better positioned" than a rival to move, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

The Lilywhites, after finally ending their long and drawn out search for a new manager with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, are now set to turn their attention to the transfer market.

Spurs announced Postecoglou's hire on Tuesday morning, with chairman Daniel Levy expressing exactly why he elected to move for the Austrailian over other standout candidates like Luis Enrique.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," explained Levy on Spurs' official website. "He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Now, the north Londoners will be identifying transfer targets for the looming summer window, with Leicester City star James Maddison, Man United defender Harry Maguire and Brenford's David Raya all linked in the last few days.

Another name Spurs supporters will be familiar with is Kessie, who former managing director Fabio Paratici apparently tried to sign for Antonio Conte.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Tottenham have reignited their interest in the Ivory Coast international, and the midfielder "has offers" from England.

Spurs and Liverpool are named as the clubs offering Kessie a way out of Barca while Inter Milan are currently failing in their attempts to negotiate a part-exchange.

Italian clubs apparently don't have that much money to spend this summer, leading to Inter exploring swap deal proposals as a solution as they attempt to move for Kessie.

They're set to revisit it after the Champions League final against Man City, but if they can't get it done, Tottenham and Jurgen Klopp are there. Spurs, according to this report, are apparently "better positioned" than rivals Liverpool to sign him.

Who is Franck Kessie?

Joining Barca from AC Milan on a free deal in the summer of 2022, Kessie has gone on to make 28 La Liga appearances under Xavi, but the vast majority of them have been substitute appearances.

The African had to wait patiently for a chance to impress but got his opportunity late in the campaign - with members of the press explaining how he had an "impeccable" 2023.

If Kessie were to potentially take a pay cut on his £199,000-per-week wages, he could be a good signing for Spurs, especially given some of his past numbers for Milan.

As per WhoScored, the 26-year-old scored an impressive 13 goals and four assists over 36 Serie A starts for the Rossoneri over 2020/2021. If he were to rediscover this form at Spurs, it would certainly benefit Postecoglou.

Called an "amazing player" by former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson, perhaps Kessie needs another opportunity.