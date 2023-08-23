Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott is "set" for a "shock" move away from Tottenham Hotspur as a report shares exit news out of the club.

Who will Spurs sell?

Spurs' most headline-grabbing departure of the summer window is, of course, striker Harry Kane's multi-million pound move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The transfer, which could end up handing Tottenham a £103 million windfall dependent on certain add-ons, also leaves manager Ange Postecoglou with a glaring issue to resolve in the forward areas.

Kane joins the likes of midfielder Harry Winks, who signed for Leicester City earlier this window, and winger Lucas Moura after his contract expired on June 30.

Defender Joe Rodon also completed a season-long loan switch to Championship side Leeds United, and if Tottenham are to sign any more players before September 1, Postecoglou has said the club will need to ship more players out of his bloated squad.

"The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said the Spurs head coach.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

Indeed, many more squad members could depart before deadline day, including the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Djed Spence, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who have all been recently linked with moves away.

Another who is now on the chopping block is young striker Parrott, having spent last season on loan at Preston North End.

The 21-year-old has found it difficult to break into the Spurs first team, partly due to injuries, with a report from TEAMtalk now claiming he is "set" for a "shock" move away - as stated in their headline.

Indeed, Parrott is apparently very likely to make a move to the Eredivisie, but the club in question hasn't been named. This comes after a cold shoulder from Postecoglou, who has "seemingly slammed" the door "tightly shut" on the striker.

Parrott himself is "eyeing up a move away" from Spurs after previously hoping to work his way into the new Tottenham manager's plans.

What happened to Troy Parrott?

Scoring just three goals in 32 Championship appearances for PNE last term, a transfer could be one solution to resurrect Parrott's stuttering career.

The player had expressed his ambition to play under Postecoglou, especially after watching him coach at Celtic, but it appears Parrott's future may now be far from Tottenham.

“I want to play for Tottenham so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it,” Parrott said earlier this summer.

“I support Celtic and I’ve watched quite a few of their games. He (Postecoglou) seems like a good manager who wants to play good attacking football so we’ll see what happens.”