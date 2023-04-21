Tottenham Hotspur manager target Vincent Kompany reportedly wants to stay at Burnley for the next Premier League season, according to Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The 37-year-old has been very regularly mentioned as a candidate for the Spurs job in recent weeks, with reports even claiming he is chairman Daniel Levy's top choice to replace Antonio Conte.

Lilywhites chiefs have apparently been impressed by Kompany's work in the Championship this season, leading to Levy considering a move for him more seriously.

It's also been rumoured that the Belgian is happy to speak with Spurs over their vacant managerial role, coming amid links to former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and ex-Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann as well.

There is apparently division within Spurs over who should take the reins next campaign, with members of the squad calling for Mauricio Pochettino's sensational return whilst Levy favours Kompany (The Daily Mail).

It's set to be a very interesting few weeks in the Tottenham manager chase, especially as London rivals Chelsea reportedly target a move for the likes of Enrique who is also wanted at N17.

Going back to the 'unbelievable' (Jonny Bentley) Kompany, reporter O'Rourke has shared an update on Tottenham's chances of hiring the Man City legend, and it isn't good news.

Writing in a column for Football Insider, the journalist claims Burnley's boss is flattered by links to Spurs, but he is insistent on remaining at Turf Moor to help maintain their top flight status next season.

O'Rourke wrote:

"The future of Kompany is also a big talking point amid reported interest from Tottenham and Chelsea. I’m told the interest is flattering for the Clarets boss, but he wants to give it a crack with Burnley in the Premier League after his work to return them to the top tier. Despite the extensive links and speculation, it is unlikely that Kompany will take another job in the off-season."

Where should Spurs look now?

We believe the answer is staring Levy in the face - Pochettino. The Argentine is not only readily-available and free to hire, but also possesses the necessary Premier League experience and already has relationships with certain Spurs players.

The transition would be a far smoother one than that of other candidates as a result, with Pochettino's brand of open, expansive attacking football also coming as a big draw.

Supporters are regularly singing his name as they yearn for a potential return, a wish Levy must surely grant.