Tottenham Hotspur could make a conditional late move for Leicester City defender Wout Faes as journalist Sacha Tavolieri shares news out of Spurs.

Who will Spurs sign?

In the last 48 hours, plenty of noise has surrounded the likes of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson as manager Ange Postecoglou weighs up late Harry Kane replacements.

Spurs have so far sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, but rumour has it there could be more.

The north Londoners must apparently shift unwanted players out of the door to free up squad space first, though, as the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Eric Dier are linked to leaving the club.

Postecoglou, speaking earlier this month, was up front and honest over Tottenham's need to sell before the 11pm deadline tomorrow.

"The reality of it is we can't just keep acquiring players," said the Spurs head coach.

"We've got too big a squad as it is. It affects the training, the players themselves because they all want to play and be involved.

"It's not so much one has to happen for the other but our focus at the moment is trimming the squad down and seeing where that takes us in terms of reinforcements. We're assessing that on a daily basis. There's still two weeks to go in the window and I'm sure you'll see some movement."

With just over a day to go until the window shuts, it will be interesting to see if Spurs can indeed sell/loan enough players to move for transfer targets.

Indeed, this comes amid claims that Tottenham are still keen on signing more central defensive cover following the signing of van de Ven from Wolfsburg.

Faes, who dropped to the Championship with Leicester last season, is apparently very much liked by the Tottenham hierarchy as they eye a late move for him.

That is according to reporter Tavolieri, who took to X with some news that Spurs are interested in the Belgian, and could well swoop if they manage to sell Dier.

"Infos #THFC," wrote Tavolieri.

"Tottenham Hotspur already seeking several options in case Eric Dier leaves #Spurs including Wout Faes who’s is a profile appreciated by the management."

Faes started 31 top flight matches for Leicester last season, standing out as their most regularly-selected central defender.

What's been said about Wout Faes?

The Belgium international ace has been praised by members of the media, perhaps most notably former England star Gary Lineker, who said Leicester struck "gold" with Faes.

Meanwhile, former Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers once also heaped praise on his former defender.

"I've been very impressed," said Rodgers.

"He plays as if he's much older. He knows football - and having guys in your backline that know the game makes a huge difference.

"He's well-educated in football, you can see that in how he plays and his game is suited to the Premier League. He's aggressive for us. The types of defenders I like - he defends forward, he presses the game."