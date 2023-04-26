Tottenham Hotspur are after the new 'Pochettino' as BBC journalist Guillem Balague shares why they want Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

Reliable outlets have suggested that the 37-year-old is high on chairman Daniel Levy's wishlist as he scours the market for a new permanent manager to succeed Antonio Conte.

It's been a torrid time in north London of late, with Spurs' latest 6-1 humbling at the hands of Newcastle United dealing a mighty blow to their hopes of sealing a top four Premier League finish.

Former interim boss Cristian Stellini lost his job as a result of their St. James' Park thrashing, with Levy placing Ryan Mason in charge until the end of the campaign instead.

In the background, Tottenham are well and truly searching for the tactician who can take them forward and reinstall some much-needed optimism. Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, both out of work after leaving their most recent jobs, have been heavily linked - meanwhile the likes of Arne Slot (Feyenoord) and Kompany continue to be of interest.

However, despite supporters singing his name in the stands on match day, former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino never made it far enough to enter serious contention and is now just steps away from joining Chelsea.

This will be a frustrating development for many Spurs fans, not least because their ex-hero is reportedly about to take the reins at a major rival. Balague, sharing why Tottenham didn't move more seriously for Pochettino despite reports, has also explained the interest in Kompany.

Taking to Twitter, the BBC regular says Spurs are 'after' the new 'Pochettino' - hence their fondness for Anderlecht's former manager.

What has Kompany done so far?

Burnley are now champions of the English second tier after a 1-0 win over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

The Clarets stormed to Championship promotion in real style and in Kompany's debut season - winning the most games, losing the least and conceding the fewest out of any other side in the division thus far (Sky).

Called 'amazing' for his work at Turf Moor by members of the media like Chris Kamara, the Belgian has been heralded for his brand of football and overall job at Burnley.

It's little surprise Spurs are considering him but we believe a lack of experience elsewhere is something Levy should also take into account.