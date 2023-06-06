Tottenham Hotspur "will back" manager Ange Postecoglou this summer with the club, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, "ready" to battle for Leicester City star James Maddison.

Who could Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs' long and drawn out search for a new manager is over as Postecoglou, after winning a domestic treble with Celtic, joins the Premier League side on a four-year contract.

The north Londoners have confirmed that he will commence work for the 2023/2024 season on July 1, replacing Antonio Conte who left Tottenham over two months ago.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play," said Levy upon his appointment."He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

His appointment also marks the return of an attacking brand of football at Spurs, with the more dogmatic eras of Conte, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jose Mourinho appearing to be a thing of the past.

Now, attention turns to the transfer market and how Tottenham can shore up Postecoglou's options in key positions. Levy is believed to be chasing central defenders and a new goalkeeper, especially after Spurs' poor defensive record over 2022/2023, which was actually the worst of any side above 15th.

However, the Lilywhites are also eyeing additions further forward, with both wingers and playmakers on Levy's agenda.

According to a report by The Daily Mirror and journalist John Cross, Spurs apparently "will back" their new manager in the transfer market this summer. What's more, Levy and co are "ready to rival" Newcastle United for Leicester's Maddison - who is expected to cost around £40 million.

Who is James Maddison?

The England international has been linked with a move to N17 in recent weeks, with some reports even suggesting they're in pole position to sign him.

Maddison was a key player for Leicester last season, standing out as their star man and averaging a higher match rating per 90 than any other Foxes star over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

He also made more key passes per 90 and attempted a higher rate of shots per 90 than any other Leicester player last season, racking up an impressive 19 goal contributions (WhoScored).

With numbers like these, it's hardly a surprise Maddison has been called "magnificent" for his displays at the King Power.