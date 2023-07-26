Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are becoming "increasingly confident" they'll strike a deal for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane this summer.

Is Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

The 29-year-old is at the centre of another exit transfer saga, coming two years after his proposed move to Man City failed to materialise.

Pep Guardiola's side, back in 2021, made offers in and around the £100 million mark to try and prise away Daniel Levy's prized asset - but those bids did little to sway the north Londoners.

Kane still had three years left on his contract at the time, putting Spurs in a strong position to refuse any advances, but the situation has very much changed now.

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou even admitted to the media recently that he is very much "far from relaxed" about the player's consistent links with a move away.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," explained the Spurs boss.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone."

The England international has entered the final 12 months of his Tottenham contract, putting a host of top clubs like Bayern and Paris-Saint Germain on red alert in their search for a world-class centre-forward.

Man United have also been credited with a serious interest and some reports this week even suggest that they're Kane's "preferred destination", with Levy now "open to selling" given his contract situation.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, speaking on a broadcast from the outlet, has shared the "latest information" he's heard on Kane's future.

Bayern are apparently growing "increasingly confident" of striking a deal for the attacker, and want face-to-face talks with Levy in Japan this week.

"The latest information we have about his future is that Bayern Munich are becoming increasingly confident that they can sign Harry Kane," said Solhekol.

"They believe he will become a Bayern player as long as they can agree a fee with Spurs.

"Obviously, that has not happened yet, but our colleague at Sky Germany, Florian Plettenberg, who is in Japan at the moment with Bayern Munich, has been reporting in the last hour that the Bayern chief executive Jan Christian Dreesen, and also the Bayern technical director Marco Neppe, want to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy this week - preferably for face-to-face talks.

"He's saying that Bayern want to treat Spurs with total respect, and Bayern also believe that they are not worried about reported interest from PSG. They have had some encouragement behind-the-scenes that they can sign Harry Kane this summer."

How good is Harry Kane?

The former Leyton Orient loanee dazzled for Spurs last campaign, scoring 30 league goals in 38 league starts, whilst breaking both Jimmy Greaves' all-time goalscoring record for Tottenham.

He also overtook Wayne Rooney as England's all-time greatest goalscorer, surely making him one of world football's most elite strikers of the last few decades.

If Bayern can somehow tempt Levy into selling Kane, it would come as one of the most high-profile transfers of this window, even with all the noise surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future.