Despite having their latest offer rejected, Bayern Munich are "still fighting" to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane and talks are "ongoing".

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

The 30-year-old has been at the centre of another transfer saga this summer window as he enters the final year of his Spurs contract, giving chairman Daniel Levy a major decision to make.

Kane, who stands out as one of the most potent strikers in world football, could leave for free next summer as things stand unless he agrees fresh terms.

Tottenham, according to reliable media sources, have made him a highly lucrative new contract offer which would make him one of England's highest earners.

However, the forward appears to have zero intention of signing it this window, putting Bayern Munich on red alert as they table multiple bids for Kane.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou on the Kane saga last month.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

Bayern recently lodged what was a third bid for Kane last week and even set a deadline for Levy to accept or decline, which he didn't adhere too, instead flying to Miami for a holiday with his family (via talkSPORT).

Later, The Athletic broke news that their latest offer to sign the Englishman had been rejected by Spurs, with all signs seemingly pointing more towards Kane potentially staying.

However, sharing an update, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says there is a twist to the tale and Bayern refuse to give up.

Indeed, despite there being no agreement yet, Thomas Tuchel's side continue to battle for Kane and talks remain ongoing to try and prise him away from Spurs.

"Yes, there is still no agreement between FC Bayern and Tottenham," wrote Plettenberg on X.

"But I have been told that the negotiations are still ongoing. Bayern is still fighting for Kane!"

What's been said about Harry Kane?

The striker, who bagged a sensational 30 league goals in 38 starts last season, has been called "world class" and "not normal" by former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte.

"We are talking about a world class striker,” he said.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates."