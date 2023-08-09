Tottenham Hotspur are "weighing up a bid" for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson this summer, and it could include players as part of the deal.

Who will Spurs sign?

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a fairly productive pre-season as supporters catch a glimpse of his new-look attacking style, compared to the more dogmatic approaches of predecessors like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

The 57-year-old is tasked with reinstalling positivity and faith in this Tottenham side after Conte's era ended on a very sour note, with the Italian publicly lambasting his squad before departing.

There will be no European football at Spurs this season, unfortunately, and Postecoglou will be aiming to fix that by the end of the 2023/2024 campaign.

The Spurs boss has been boosted by a plethora of new signings to help in that regard, after the club completed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, youngster Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz.

Postecoglou, speaking to media recently, suggested that his side could add more defensive signings and urges Tottenham to do so - as he aims to play aggressively out from the back.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

Tottenham have also been linked with signings further forward, including Forest winger Johnson, with a report by The Telegraph and journalist Matt Law sharing an update.

Johnson, who starred for Forest under Steve Cooper last season, is of serious interest to Spurs and could be at the centre of a unique late offer.

Indeed, it is believed Tottenham are "weighing up a bid" for the Wales international, and this approach could involve them offering one of Djed Spence, Joe Rodon or Bryan Gil in an exchange-type deal.

Not much else is said on when they could make this proposal, or if there is any money involved, but it comes as an interesting update given Johnson's potential.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

The 22-year-old stood out as one of Forest's key attacking players over 2022/2023. Johnson sat in their top two for attempts at goal and key passes made per 90, according to WhoScored.

He also racked up 11 goal contributions in the English top flight, eight goals and three assists specifically, with Wales national team boss Robert Page previously hailing the forward.

Page, commenting on Johnson's form in 2022, said he's "almost the finished article" and a "wonderful" player.

"Brennan could potentially have had a move in January,” said Page (via The Independent).

“But he decided to stay because he’s at a club where he was going to play and enjoy his football.

“That speaks volumes about him. He didn’t go chasing the money. He’s almost the finished article now and Forest have got a wonderful player on their hands.

“I’ve been to watch him a few times and he’s playing with freedom. He’s really enjoying his football."