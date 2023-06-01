Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a formal approach for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou after their Scottish Cup final this weekend, according to reliable journalist Miguel Delaney.

Who could be the next Spurs manager?

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy still have it all to do in terms of appointing Antonio Conte's successor, with the search becoming all too familiar to their disastrous hunt for Jose Mourinho's replacement in 2021.

It took a quite ridiculous 72 days for Tottenham to eventually appoint Nuno Espirito Santo back then - a move which ultimately resulted in the Portuguese's sacking after just a few months.

Conte then stepped into Nuno's shoes, and now that marriage has unceremoniously ended, it's back to the drawing board for Levy and co as they attempt not to repeat the same mistakes all over again.

There are a few names still in the frame, with the likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, Fulham manager Marco Silva and even free agent Graham Potter contending.

Marcelo Gallardo could also emerge as a late option with Levy personally holding Luis Enrique talks as well.

It's imperative that Tottenham get this next appointment right as protests surround the club board and dissatisfaction gathers real pace among supporters.

According to a recent report by The Independent, and reliable reporter Delaney, there has been an update on Spurs' links to Ange Postecoglou - who has emerged as a leading candidate in recent days.

As per his information, the Australian is attracting real interest from Spurs, who are expected to make a "formal approach" for him after Celtic's looming Scottish Cup final against Inverness this weekend.

Delaney also adds a potential timeline for Tottenham's managerial appointment as the north Londoners hope to complete a hire within 10-14 days.

This should come as music to the ears of supporters who have long waited for Conte's replacement to be finalised, though it remains to be seen if Spurs do in fact follow through.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Having won a pretty impressive 10 pieces of silverware across spells in Japan, Australia and now Scotland - Postecoglou could make it 11 with victory over Inverness.

The 57-year-old arguably falls into Tottenham's category of manager - an out-and-out attacking tactician who has been revered for his "beautiful football" north of the border.

Snooker legend John Higgins certainly holds him in very high esteem - having made a glowing statement to STV (via The Celtic Way) regarding the Celtic boss: