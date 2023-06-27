La Liga champions Barcelona are expecting to collect €10 million (£8.5m) from Tottenham Hotspur to sign defender Clement Lenglet, according to reports out of Spain.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Links to centre-backs are going to be prevalent at Spurs for most of this summer transfer window as the Lilywhites chase star defensive options for incoming new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham conceded more top flight goals than any other side above 15th in the Premier League table last season, highlighting their dire need for reinforcements in that area of the squad.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, as per recent media sources, is being targeted by Spurs as talks progress - with the Burkina Faso international also very open to joining.

Meanwhile, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is also on their transfer shortlist with Man United captain Harry Maguire, so the north Londoners appear determined to add quality to their backline.

Lenglet, who spent the 2022/2023 season on loan at Spurs, has been linked with a return to the club permanently with Barca looking to balance their wage bill.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport on Monday, via Sport Witness, the Catalans are expecting Tottenham to fork out an £8.5 million bid for the Frenchman this summer.

The cheap price is down to Barca's selling desperation, which has given Spurs a strong negotiating arm to play with as they consider bringing Lenglet back to north London.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

The 28-year-old made 26 league appearances for Tottenham last season, amassing a solid 87.5% pass accuracy out from the back, so he could be ideal for Postecoglou's fluid, attacking system.

Lenglet did have his critics over 22/23 but long-serving Spurs number one Hugo Lloris thinks he can be strong in both one-v-one situations and aerially.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air."

Meanwhile, Spurs pundit John Wenham said Lenglet appears "very reliable" when at his best, having given a glowing review to Football Insider after the centre-back's north London derby performance.

"“The fact he has instantly come in for Ben Davies and we don’t look any weaker, that is a huge credit to him really," said Wenham.

“He’s a new signing to the Premier League, I know he has a lot of experience from Barcelona and with France but he already seems very reliable, like we could drop him in for any fixture.“