Tottenham Hotspur have been named as a likely landing spot for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as Xavi's side work to offload him this summer.

The Lilywhites are reliably believed to be chasing a new central defensive star or two, coming after they conceded more goals than any other top flight side above 15th last season.

Spurs leaked a pretty awful 63 league goals over 2022/2023, backing the obvious need for defensive cover, and there have been no shortage of star man linked with a move to north London.

Ange Postecoglou has highlighted the need for signings in that area of the park, and has recently admitted that Tottenham are working on it behind-the-scenes.

"That's definitely our intention, absolutely," said the Spurs head coach.

"We've been working on it for a while and we'll definitely try to get it done as quickly as possible.

"I don't think it's any secret about some of the areas we needed to strengthen. Some of it I identified early on. The goalkeeper was one and central defence is another.

"In terms of the other boys, we've got a big squad but my view is I wanted to bring them along and just work with them, get some clarity in my head and give clarity to them."

Lenglet, who spent last campaign on a season-long loan at Spurs, is one of the defenders who could well come in to bolster Postecoglou's options.

The Frenchman stands in elite company, with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer all linked too.

Rumoured to be on around £204,000-per-week, Barca are eager to offload Lenglet and clear up their wage bill, with the 28-year-old being largely relegated to the bench during their pre-season tour.

Lenglet's future, as a result, "seems far" from the Camp Nou. That is according to journalist Jordi Battle, who writes an update on Tottenham's pursuit of the former Sevilla star.

Battle, sharing news for Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, says Barca are "working to release" central defender and Tottenham "could also be the destination" for him.

However, there is apparently still work to do, as the proposals which have arrived at Barca's door haven't been convincing enough yet.

How good is Clement Lenglet?

The ex-Lilywhites ace featured regularly during his 22/23 loan spell, under a trio of different managers in Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

Lenglet is an adept ball-playing defender, having averaged a noteworthy 87.5% passing accuracy for Spurs last season, with only Cristian Romero managing a higher number (WhoScored).

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, speaking to the press after Tottenham signed Lenglet last summer, was effusive in his praise.

""He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."