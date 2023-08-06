Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Clement Lenglet wants to make a return to Spurs this summer, according to Diario Sport journalist Marta Fernandez.

Who will Spurs sign?

Ange Postecoglou, as per reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, will soon be boosted by the arrivals of both defender Micky van de Ven and Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz.

Both transfer targets have been given the famous "here we go" by Romano, meaning Spurs are surely now about to seal their signings this summer.

Van de Ven and Veliz will join the likes of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, defender Ashley Phillips, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon as new Tottenham players, coming after they also sealed permanent moves for Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski.

It's been a very busy week at Spurs but reports claim they may not even be done there, as Postecoglou apparently wants to add two new senior centre-backs to his roster rather than one.

football.london reporter Alasdair Gold said as much late last month, but multiple defensive additions will depend on outgoings.

"The north London club are looking to sign two new senior centre-backs this summer," wrote Gold.

"It has not been ruled out that they could yet move for both players [Van de ven and Tapsoba] depending on departures from Postecoglou's squad.

"Tottenham will listen to offers for Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Tanganga this summer, while Eric Dier is keen to remain at the club."

Alongside both van de Ven and Tapsoba, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer and Lenglet have all been linked with Spurs moves too.

Sharing an update on the latter defender, who spent last campaign on loan at Tottenham from Barcelona, reporter Fernandez has claimed the Frenchman has his eyes firmly on a move to Spurs.

Speaking on Calciomercato.it's TV Play channel, the journalist said, amid interest from AC Milan:

“We have received this news from Milan but the player wants to return to Tottenham," said Fernandez.

"He has a high salary and the request is 15 million euros. Barcelona are not interested in Chiesa because Raphinha, Ferran Torres and even Abde can play in that role, but he can go to Real Betis".

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

The 28-year-old featured regularly under Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason last season with long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris praising his former teammate.

Lloris, commenting after Spurs sealed a deal for Lenglet last year, called him a "modern" defender and "high-level" player.

He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v ones and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high-level player, with experience."

The former Sevilla star could slot into Postecoglou's fluid, attacking system pretty well - with the player averaging a noteworthy 87.5% passing accuracy for Spurs last season. Indeed, only Cristian Romero managed a higher number (WhoScored).