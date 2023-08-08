Tottenham Hotspur have scheduled talks tonight to re-sign defender Clement Lenglet, and Barcelona see it as a "magnificent opportunity" to finally sell.

Who are Spurs signing next?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz have all officially put pen to paper on moves to Spurs this summer.

They follow on from permanent deals for right-back Pedro Porro and Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski, with Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz being the latest confirmed arrival at N17.

Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, also confirmed that there should be more activity to come - as Spurs hunt for another defender and look to offload fringe squad members.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

On potential exits, the Spurs boss has said that certain players will be looking for new opportunities - drawing attention to Tottenham's "bloated" squad.

It's fair to say our squad is too big at the moment," explained Postecoglou.

"There are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I'm not involved in that. I think we'll see some movement out in the coming weeks.”

Lenglet, who spent last campaign on loan at Spurs from Barca, has been repeatedly linked in the past week and some reports even suggest he is prioritising a second stint in north London.

The 28-year-old coming back to N17 is, potentially, a very realistic possibility as a report by Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) share an update on the matter.

Both Tottenham and Barca chiefs, during tonight's friendly match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys in Catalonia, have scheduled a summit and fresh round of talks over Lenglet's transfer.

The La Liga champions, for their part, see this as a "magnificent opportunity" to finally finalise the defender's sale and rid themselves of his hefty wages.

There is a price named as well, as Sport claim the potential move could amount to a small €5 million (£4.3m), a fee which may rise to €15m (£12.9m) if add-ons are met.

After tonight's meeting, further developments are expected.

What's been said about Clement Lenglet?

Spurs pundit John Wenham, speaking to Football Insider last season, heaped praise on the former Sevilla star after a solid north London derby outing against Arsenal.

Wenham said Lenglet appeared in the mould of a "very reliable" player who could be called upon to do a solid job as part of Tottenham's defence.

“I just wanted to give credit because I think his performance went a little bit under the radar. I have been impressed with him so far," said Wenham on Lenglet.

“The fact he has instantly come in for Ben Davies and we don’t look any weaker, that is a huge credit to him really.

“He’s a new signing to the Premier League, I know he has a lot of experience from Barcelona and with France but he already seems very reliable, like we could drop him in for any fixture.“