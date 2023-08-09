Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is in the market for a midfielder if Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs, and Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher is wanted for that role.

Who will Spurs sign?

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz have all officially joined Spurs this summer, but there could be plenty more to come.

These deals follow on from permanent moves for Pedro Porro, who signed from Sporting Lisbon after his original loan stint, and Dejan Kulusevski folllowing an 18-month loan spell from Juventus.

Spurs are also actively trying to sign another centre-back, as confirmed by Postecoglou himself recently, who said he wants defenders who can play in an aggressive formation.

“It's not done yet," said Postecoglou at the weekend.

"We need bolstering in that central defensive area. We need defenders who can work in an aggressive formation, defend well & behind them. We'll be looking to bring in a couple in that area in the coming days."

Following on from that comment, the Spurs head coach updated his stance after Tottenham's entertaining pre-season encounter with Barca last night - saying it could largely depend on outgoings.

"We've to see what happens with outgoings," explained Postecoglou.

"But, the potential is there to bring in one more centre back after van de Ven."

It appears exits could well be crucial in determining Tottenham's future transfer activity, with the potential signing of a new midfielder being no exception.

That is according to The Telegraph and journalist Mike McGrath, who claim Postecoglou is personally in the market for a new central midfield ace should Hojbjerg depart.

The Dane has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid this window and some outlets suggest that it is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Gallagher, who could well leave Chelsea before deadline day, has been mentioned as a target and The Telegraph claim he is "wanted" to potentially succeed Hojbjerg.

Nothing else is said beyond that line in terms of more detail, but it appears Gallagher to Spurs is still very much on.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

The Englishman's best top flight campaign to date came during a 2021/2022 loan spell at Crystal Palace, where he finished the season as Patrick Vieira's best-performer by average match rating (WhoScored).

Gallagher also racked up eight goals and three assists that year, showcasing he has what it takes to become a successful player at Tottenham.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, commenting on the player's development last year, shared how impressed he was with Gallagher's development.

“His development is extraordinary and outstanding," said Tuchel in 2022.

“He is one of the key players at Crystal Palace and he has made a huge step in his development up front.

“He was a pleasure to coach in pre-season – he has so much positive energy, so much energy in general and so much work-rate to give that he can of course be a big help and a big influence.”

However, if a deal is to be done, Chelsea may need to lower their reported £50 million valuation.