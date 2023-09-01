A report by journalist Nizaar Kinsella has shared some transfer hope for Tottenham Hotspur after their verbal offer to sign Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Will Spurs make a deadline day signing?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have finally sealed a unique replacement for star striker Harry Kane after his multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Wales international Brennan Johnson - who now looks set to be a cog in Postecoglou's fluid, new-look Tottenham system - is on his way to north London after they agreed a deal in excess of £40 million plus add-ons with Nottingham Forest (Fabrizio Romano).

The transfer comes as big boost for Postecoglou, who long foresaw Kane's exit to Bayern after conversations with the 30-year-old.

“I had a conversation with Harry the first day he arrived and he was up front and honest, and I was the same,” Postecoglou said ahead of their opening top flight match against Brentford.

“You get an indication there that he kind of made up his mind: that if the clubs agreed he would go, particularly if it was before the first game. That was my preference as well.

“There's nothing along the way that's sort of made me feel there's anything other than this outcome."

Now that Johnson is signed and sealed, putting an end to Spurs' search for a Kane heir, attention turns to who else Tottenham could bring in before the deadline day 11pm cut off.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly has been subject to late interest from the Lilywhites, while Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is a candidate to replace the potentially departing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

There has been an update on Gallagher courtesy of The Evening Standard, and their reliable reporter Kinsella, who writes that Spurs have made a verbal bid of around £40 million for the Englishman.

Despite that latest attempt not being enough to sway Chelsea, who are holding out for around £50m, Gallagher's potential last gasp switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is still alive.

Indeed, Kinsella says that both Spurs and Chelsea still "believe a deal could be struck in certain circumstances" for Gallagher, with lines of communication remaining "open".

A move would be dependent on Postecoglou's side offloading Hojbjerg, as previously reported.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Over 2021/2022, during his loan spell at Crystal Palace, the 23-year-old ranked as their best-performer per 90 whilst chipping in with eight goals and three assists in the top flight alone (WhoScored).

Gallagher has showcased his true ability when playing at the very highest level; something which has perhaps enticed Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy into a late attempt.

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, speaking to Match of the Day (via The Sun), even called the homegrown ace a possible "game-changer".

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard," said Jenas.

"I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances. Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”