Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is now closer than ever to leaving Spurs after a development, with a report from the English press sharing some news.

Who has left Tottenham this season?

New Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou has watched a plethora of his squad depart this summer, either on loan or permanently.

Indeed, former Spurs superstar Harry Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in one of the most high-profile transfers this year, while Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett all joined him out the door.

Despite the British window closing on September 1, it is believed that further Spurs players could follow them, as Turkish and Saudi Arabian sides can still make signings until a later date.

Saudi clubs have until this Thursday to add to their squads, while sides from the Turkish Super Lig can keep on bringing in players before September 15.

This gives Postecoglou and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy an opportunity to shift more deadwood over the next few weeks, with expensive flop Tanguy Ndombele coming as one of the players who look set to make way in the next days.

Ndombele is said to be on his way to Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Colombia international defender Sanchez is another rumoured to be be nearing a move to the Turkish club.

Galatasaray have apparently set their sights on the 27-year-old alongside Ndombele, with a report by CaughtOffside sharing news on his potential move further east.

Sanchez, who doesn't appear to be in Postecoglou's plans at Spurs, is apparently "closer than ever" to leaving the north London after both the player and Galatasaray reached an agreement over personal terms.

Spurs and the Turkish giants are said to be "edging closer to a final agreement as well", with the former Ajax sensation's transfer looming "fairly imminently".

It is also believed that final details are now being ironed out for him to depat N17, over six years after Tottenham signed him in a past club-record deal from the Eredivisie.

What's been said about Davinson Sanchez?

The South American hasn't been playing at a top level for Spurs in recent years, and his poor peformances date all the way back to Jose Mourinho's tenure in charge.

Speaking to Football Insider all the way back in April 2021, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan slammed Sanchez for making "schoolboy"-like errors.

"Sanchez hasn’t looked great for a while now," Whelan explained over two years ago.

"We’re talking about fine margins and you look back on goals they concede when he’s in the side and it’s always little mistakes that cost them.

"Jose Mourinho will have been very disappointed to have kept giving Newcastle that hope. That’s not what you need when you’re meant to be going for Europe, is it?

“He’ll be tearing his hair out when he watches the goals they conceded. Schoolboy mistakes, especially from Sanchez. Shocking stuff.”

If Spurs can indeed agree a deal to offload Sanchez, it's arguably the right call, as his potential departure would also free up space for Postecoglou to bring in another defender next year.