Tottenham Hotspur are in ongoing talks over Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba amid reports they're also negotiating Micky van de Ven.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Incoming new manager Ange Postecoglou, before he's even officially started work, will be ecstatic at the business conducted by Spurs so far this summer.

The Australian is yet to properly begin his tenure as Tottenham manager, which is set to kick off on Saturday, but Postecoglou has so far watched both goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario and playmaker James Maddison come through the door.

Both deals, after quick negotiations, have been confirmed by the Lilywhites as Spurs look to bolster weak areas of the squad and potentially challenge for a European place next season.

Reports have suggested that the north Londoners are not done there, though, with attention now turning to the capture of a star centre-half to plug their leaky defence.

Tottenham were subject to some alarming and worrisome defensive stats over 2022/2023, with no other top flight side above 15th conceding more than Spurs last campaign.

It is an issue both Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy will be eager to resolve, and quickly, as reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano claim they've now opened direct talks to sign star Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

The 6 foot 4 defender has been praised for his performances in the Bundesliga, but according to The Evening Standard and journalist Dan Kilpatrick, he isn't the only centre-back they're in negotiations for.

Indeed, as per their information, it is believed Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen is also tickling their fancy - with "talks continuing" for the Burkina Faso international after their Maddison deal.

To gage price and other factors, it is perhaps prudent for Spurs to engage in multiple talks for different centre-back targets, with Tapsoba still firmly attracting their interest.

Alongside both Tapsoba and van de Ven, Tottenham are said to be keen on re-signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, coming after his 22/23 loan spell in north London.

What's been said about Edmond Tapsoba?

An undroppable for Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso last season, only their goalkeeper played more German top flight minutes than Tapsoba last season.

The 24-year-old also averaged more Bundesliga clearances per 90 than all of his teammates bar Jonathan Tah (WhoScored), backing why Spurs are currently in discussions for the defender.

Tapsoba has also been called a "top quality" player in recent years by members of the media, so his potential signing could be quite the enticing prospect.