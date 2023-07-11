Tottenham Hotspur are "set to start" club-to-club talks "soon" for Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba, according to reports.

Who have Spurs signed this summer?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou have been very busy so far this summer transfer window, having already sealed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, England international James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

The trio are set to bolster Tottenham's options for the 2023/2024 season, with Postecoglou seeming particularly excited about the prospect of linking up with Maddison and Vicario.

“It’s not just about the talent they bring as footballers," explained the Spurs manager recently.

"It’s what they bring as people as well because we are going to play football that requires a certain type of personality and character.

“Both those guys have got it in abundance. I could hear it in their voices when I spoke to them. I had a couple of chats with both of them before we signed them and I knew that they were the right types to bring into the dressing room."

Following on from those signings, it is believed Tottenham are chasing a new centre-back or two as they seek to strengthen a fragile defence - one which conceded 63 league goals last season.

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven is reported to be edging closer to joining Spurs, but reports suggest the north Londoners could make more than one signing in that position.

Tapsoba, who was undroppable for Leverkusen last season, is among the options being considered by Tottenham with journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming talks over personal terms have been held in London.

The Burkina Faso international's representatives have been in London for contract discussions and Tavolieri sayus club-to-club talks are set to start imminently.

"Edmond Tapsoba's representatives were in London this weekend in order to discuss the personal terms with Tottenham," said the reporter on Twitter.

"I understand the meet-up was constructive and that talks are progressing 'significantly' as - for example - the salary of the B04 player has already been discussed.

"There are still points to fix but it goes on the good way about all parties involved. THFC now set to start talks soon with Bayer Leverkusen."

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

Leverkusen apparently want around £43 million for their star regular, but as per the numbers, he could well be worth it.

Only goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky played more Bundesliga minutes than Tapsoba last season, with the defender ranking just behind centre-back partner Jonathan Tah for clearances made per 90 (WhoScored).

Xabi Alonso clearly views the 24-year-old as an indispendable member of his starting eleven with the Bundesliga website even comparing him to Jerome Boateng.

They wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."