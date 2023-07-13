Tottenham Hotspur will make an offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and he wants the move, according to reports out of Germany.

Who will Spurs sign?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have been hard at work behind-the-scenes, as they attempt to prepare for next season.

The Lilywhites' start to this summer transfer window has been a solid one with Spurs supporters seeing goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon join the club over these last few weeks.

Dejan Kulusevski, after 18 months on loan from Juventus, has also joined former Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro in making his move to north London permanent.

Spurs have now shored up a variety of positions in their squad, both defensively and further forward, but it is believed they're attempting to add two new centre-backs to their roster as well.

Tottenham conceded a woeful 63 league goals last season, more than any other English side above 15th last season, and those numbers highlight a glaring weakness that Postecoglou must resolve.

They're apparently moving to fix this achilles heel, with advanced talks held for Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven as a deal closes in (Fabrizio Romano).

However, the Netherlands international is just one defender Tottenham have their eyes on, with Galatasary star Victor Nelsson, Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, Barcelona's Clement Lenglet and Tapsoba all being targeted too.

The latter defender has been repeatedly linked with a move to N17 recently, alongside van de Ven, with a report from Europe sharing an update on their pursuit.

According to the paper edition of German news outlet Sport Bild, as shared by Sport Witness, Spurs will make an offer for Tapsoba - amounting to around £34 million.

Leverkusen, who are keen to keep their star defender, hope that bid won't come but Tottenham are apparently ready to make that bid.

Tapsoba is said to be eager on making the move to England, and while Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes doesn't want to let the African go, he may well be forced to do so given the amount of money Tottenham could put forward.

How good is Edmond Tapsoba?

The Burkina Faso international isn't just impressive at club level, with members of the media even calling him "fundamental" for his country in recent seasons.

"Edmond Tapsoba is the de facto organiser for Burkina Faso," said journalist Bruno Alemany last year.

"He is the one who imposes the rhythm of his team and the one who puts it to play in the rival field. Personality and displacement top. Fundamental."

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga's official website have even likened Tapsoba to former Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng for his composure and acute passing.

The site wrote:

"The legendary Bayern Munich defender, who made 364 appearances across 11 seasons for the Bavarian giants, was as cool and calm as it gets both on the ball and in the tackle while he was also famed for his pinpoint long passing that set up many an attack for the record champions. Tapsoba has similar traits and such is his eagerness to start forward thrusts, he has often been referred to as a defensive playmaker."