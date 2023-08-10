A report has shared the latest on Tottenham Hotspur and their talks for new attackers, with this one including in-form Montpellier talisman Elye Wahi.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, midfielder James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz have all put pen to paper on moves to Spurs.

Joining the likes of defender Pedro Porro and winger Dejan Kulusevski, who also both joined Tottenham permanently from their respective clubs, it's been a fairly busy summer window for chairman Daniel Levy.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has also dropped multiple hints that the north London club could go after another centre-half, leading to their links with Torino's Perr Schuurs, but it will depend on outgoings at the club.

The most high-profile departure, and by some distance, would be star striker Harry Kane - as German heavyweights Bayern Munich have now reaching an agreement to sign the Spurs star.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press last month, admitted it was an unwanted distraction from Tottenham's pre-season preparations.

"Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Spurs head coach to media.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club."

As a result of the Kane saga, which may now be resolved very soon in light of the huge news, there have been links to multiple forwards.

Gent striker Gift Orban is a name regularly mentioned, while Spurs are also believed to hold a keen interest in Wahi of Montpellier.

That is according to a report by 90min, who have shared news this week on the 20-year-old attacker and a possible move to Tottenham.

As per their information, the north Londoners have multiple attacking options on their radar, which includes both Orban and Wahi.

The latter striker, who bagged an impressive 19 goals and five assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last campaign, has "recently held talks with representatives of Tottenham Hotspur" over signing for the club.

The outcome of this meeting with Spurs chiefs is undisclosed, but if they were to step up their talks, there is reason to believe he would be an exceptional capture.

How good is Elye Wahi?

According to WhoScored, alongside his goalscoring record, Wahi ranked among Montpellier's best for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons in the final third.

His form over the last 12 months has earned praise from members of the media, like journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos, who called him a "real beast" while backing Wahi to "explode".

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos on X.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."