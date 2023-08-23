Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what he's heard on Tottenham Hotspur's potential move to re-sign defender Clement Lenglet.

Who will Spurs sign?

New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has started the 2023/2024 season off in very bright fashion, with the Australian successfully implementing his brand of exciting, attacking football so far.

The north Londoners opened their account for the new season with a 2-2 draw away to Brentford, but it was their latest 2-0 victory at home to Man United which earned serious praise.

Tottenham looked mostly comfortable and played on the front foot for the majority of their battle against Erik ten Hag's side, as the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr put on a masterclass in midfield.

Postecoglou's appointment has proved very fruitful for Spurs over their opening two league games, but if they're to maintain those standard, new reinforcements could still be needed.

Just nine days remain until the transfer window closes on September 1, and Tottenham's manager has previously expressed his desire to sign a new centre-half.

Reliable football.london reporter Alasdair Gold, a Spurs correspondent, has also suggested that Spurs may have a number of deals "lined up" if they can ship players out the door first.

“Postecoglou said that himself in his press conference on Friday, he pretty much said how there’s areas in defence, midfield and attack that they can upgrade on as well," said Gold on his YouTube channel (via TBR).

“I would keep an eye on what happens. I kind of get the feeling that Spurs have got a number of deals lined up ready to go if they can get the players out of the squad first.”

The Lilywhites have so far sealed moves for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon and striker Alejo Veliz, but another centre-back may well be on the agenda.

Spurs, for example, have been repeatedly linked with a move to re-sign Barcelona defender Lenglet, who spent the 2022/2023 campaign on loan in north London.

Speaking to the Here We Go podcast, reliable transfer reporter Romano has commented on Tottenham's potential move for the 28-year-old.

The reporter claims his signing is "one to watch" in the final days of this window, and he "could return" to N17.

“Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham," said Romano (as transcribed by TBR)

"At the moment it’s not concrete or advanced, but in the final days of the window, in case Barcelona can’t find another solution for Lenglet, it could be one to watch."

How good is Clement Lenglet?

Over his 26 league appearances for Spurs last term, Lenglet proved himself an adept ball-playing central defender, averaging a cool 87.5% passing accuracy out from the back (WhoScored).

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, commenting after they signed the former Sevilla star on loan last summer, called Lenglet "very strong" in one-v-one situations and a "high level" player.

"He's a modern defender," said Lloris.

"Comfortable to be able to play from the back. He has a great left foot and can be very strong in one v one and he's strong in the air.

"Even if it's never easy when you arrive in the Premier League and he will have to adapt to the intensity of the games but he is a high level player, with experience."

