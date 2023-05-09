Frank McAvennie has claimed Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has "lost the plot" after hearing about Harry Kane's influence on Spurs' next manager.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The north Londoners' hopes of sealing a Premier League top four finish are dwindling with assistant coach Ryan Mason potentially having his eyes on a Europa League spot.

Levy, meanwhile, is apparently turning the screws further in Tottenham's search for a new manager next season, with Spurs apparently completing the due-diligence stage of their hunt.

The Lilywhites are now apparently set to step up talks with candidates, with both Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique already holding negotiations with the club. As well as the two out-of-work coaches, Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso are also being targeted.

Further reports in the last week have also suggested that star striker Kane, who is out of contract in the summer of 2024, is set to have a major say on Conte's replacement at Spurs (Football Insider).

The 29-year-old is apparently proving to be a huge part of negotiations as Spurs sit down for talks with prospective new bosses, which McAvennie believes is an "embarrassment".

The former West Ham and Celtic striker, speaking to Football Insider, says Levy has "lost the plot" and can't believe the say Kane is having in Spurs' manager search.

He explained:

"I can’t fathom that they are asking a player who he wants as a manager. For me it shows you the embarrassment of Tottenham.

“The chairman has lost the plot. First of all he had a meeting with the boys to ask them about getting rid of the manager, I have never heard of that at a football club.

“Harry Kane, Eric Dier and some of the other boys are dictating how that club is run, it beggars belief. Now they are talking about who they want as a manager, what kind of football club is it?“

Is this the right call by Levy?

While there is an argument to be made that players' voices should be heard, especially when considering who is best to take the club forward, we also believe they must only have a minor say.

It is the job of Levy and Tottenham's hierarchy to make informed decisions on which manager is best to transform Spurs' fortunes, not Kane's, and it will be interesting to see who comes through the door.

We believe ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann should be the top target, especially considering his status as a young, exciting and elite manager who already boasts league titles at the age of 35.