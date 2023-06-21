Tottenham Hotspur are among the "frontrunners" to sign forward Manor Solomon for free this summer, but Shakhtar Donetsk have threatened to sue them if they do.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Incoming new manager Ange Postecoglou, who will officially start work on July 1, has still already earmarked transfer targets and held strategy meetings with chairman Daniel Levy.

The Australian, after putting pen to paper on a move down south from Celtic, is ready to green-light the signing of a star centre-back and holds a serious interest in Leicester City star James Maddison.

Spurs are also after a new goalkeeper to succeed Hugo Lloris, who has since confirmed his desire to leave N17 this summer as he seeks a new challenge.

Postecoglou, amid reported doubts over the likes of Richarlison, is plotting to sign a new forward this window too. Tottenham did want to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but with the winger on his way to Chelsea, they may need to look at alternatives.

Solomon, who impressed on loan at Fulham during the second half of 2022/2023, is apparently on their radar and journalist Dom Smith of The Evening Standard claim Spurs are among the "frontrunners".

However, Fulham are firmly there as well, and this report from Smith relays that Tottenham could even land themselves in legal trouble with a swoop for Solomon.

Shakhtar have apparently threatened to sue Spurs if they sign the Israel international on a free deal, coming after a FIFA ruling allowed players to leave Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The Ukranian Premier League side have been left frustrated by an amendment to the legislation which allows players to independtly halt their contracts and move wherever, without approval from their employers.

As such, Shakhtar could take their frustrations out on Tottenham through the courts if they move for Solomon on a Bosman.

How many goals did Manor Solomon score for Fulham?

The 23-year-old, who has now jetted to Ibiza for a seven-day holiday before deciding his future, enjoyed a real hot streak of form at Fulham last season.

Solomon scored in five straight games between February and March, and four overall in the league under Marco Silva, with the Whites now eager to re-sign him permanently.

Israeli sports journalist Josh Halickman has also described the forward as an "exceptional athlete" and puts him up there with some of the country's best sports people of recent times.