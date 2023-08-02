Tottenham Hotspur "could be about to make their move" for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo and journalist Rob Guest believes they could "potentially strike a very good deal".

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Despite some reports previously stating that the centre-back is very close to joining AS Monaco, it appears that may not be the case, as Spurs are apparently expected to lodge an imminent bid.

Adarabioyo, who starred for Fulham under Marco Silva last season, still finds himself on Lilywhites head coach Ange Postecoglou's list of defensive targets ahead of the new campaign.

The 25-year-old joins a plethora of other names being targeted by Tottenham to shore up a leaky backline which conceded 63 league goals last season, more than any other side in the division above 15th.

Those numbers make for grim reading from the perspective of a Spurs supporters, with their issues at the back coming as a glaring achilles heel which Postecoglou must solve and quickly.

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, Galatasary's Victor Nelsson and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer are other players reportedly under consideration at Spurs, but it's Adarabioyo who could be subject to an imminent offer.

According to reporter Guest, sharing news on Twitter and an article of his for football.london, Tottenham could be "could be about to make their move" for the former Man City starlet.

In his piece for FL, the journalist claims Spurs are expected to lodge a bid "this week" for Adarabioyo, and due to his elite-level passing out from the back, the Englishman could be a "perfect player" for Postecoglou's fluid system.

As well as this, Guest believes Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy "could potentially strike a very good deal" as the Fulham ace is out of contract next summer - meaning Silva's side may have to sell for a lower price.

Another bonus for Spurs is the fact Adarabioyo is homegrown and balances their books in that regard, while the ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee is also fully expected to depart this summer.

It is believed the player is keen on a move to N17, so if the north Londoners wish to lodge a formal bid, they have a lot of cards in their favour.

How good is Tosin Adarabioyo?

Out of every single Fulham player last season, Adarabioyo made more clearances per 90 than all of them in the top flight, all while ranking among their best-performing players by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Members of the press have praised the 6 foot 5 central defender for his performances at Craven Cottage in recent seasons, with writer Muhammad Butt calling him "magnificent" in particular.

Silva, commenting on Adarabioyo during the 22/23 season, echoed Guest's point about his superb distribution and ability to break lines when passing out from the back.

"And with Tosin, we know what we expect from him," said Silva to the media (via The Boot Room).

“Of course, quality on the ball in the first build-up, to find the players between the lines. Tosin had a good game and did what we expected.”