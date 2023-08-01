Tottenham Hotspur have received a revised bid for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Galatasary, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who will leave Spurs?

New manager Ange Postecoglou has seen three major signings come through the door at Spurs so far, namely goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon.

It is also reliably believed that the Lilywhites wish to add two senior central defenders to their roster, coming after a league campaign which saw them concede a pretty abysmal 63 league goals.

To free up squad space and generate funds, certain players will have to make way, and there are a fair few players to have been nominated for the chopping block.

Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Ndombele just some of the players to be linked with an exit (The Telegraph), while Bayern Munich are also still chasing a deal for star striker Harry Kane.

Harry Winks comes as the only confirmed departure to date, with the Englishman joining Leicester City early last month, but there is interest in members of Postecoglou's squad.

Commenting on Ndombele's future ahead of Spurs' pre-season tour of the Far East, Tottenham's head coach had praised the Frenchman, but admitted he could leave.

"Tanguy has been good," said Postecoglou.

"He's been working hard in training, as they all have because they've got no choice.

"I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season, and he's been working well. Within that context, I'm pleased to have him here and part of the group. What that means for the long-term, we'll see. Who knows, maybe he won't want to be part of things."

Ndombele, though, has been subject to interest from Galatasary in Turkey. The Super Lig side had made an offer of around £6.8 million for the 26-year-old to be paid over four years, according to journalist Ertan Süzgün, which was swiftly rejected.

According to the reporter, Galatasary have returned with a "revised" bid for Ndombele, which decreases the years of the payment plan and offers slightly more money - though the amount isn't disclosed.

"EXCLUSIVE - Galatasaray revised their offer to Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele," wrote Suzgun on Twitter.

"Galatasaray increased the figure of 8 million euros (£6.8m) a little more and decreased the number of years for the payment plan."

What's been said about Tanguy Ndombele?

The former Lyon star played a bit-part role on loan at Napoli last season during the Serie A side's title triumph, but star players like Declan Rice insist he's still a "top player" of real quality.

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against," said Rice last summer.

“He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care. He does everything so confidently.

“With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”