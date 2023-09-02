Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has issued a Spurs injury update on midfielder Giovani Lo Celso before their clash with Burnley today.

Tottenham team news vs Burnley

Spurs have started the new Premier League campaign with aplomb; remaining unbeaten over their trio of opening league matches.

Postecoglou has also had to cope without the presence of star striker Harry Kane, who sealed a multi-million pound move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham's first match without Kane saw them nick a 2-2 draw away to Brentford on the opening day; a result which was followed by subsequent 2-0 wins over Man United and Bournemouth respectively.

Postecoglou's brand of open, fluid and attacking football has also earned praise from sections of the media, like Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane, who revered the Australian's "simple" yet effective approach.

"He doesn't complicate the game, does he? He keeps it very simple," said Keane on Sky (via Glasgow Times) after Tottenham's victory over United.

"Obviously we've seen the stuff before at his previous clubs, particularly when he was with Celtic and a lot of the stuff he's saying is just common sense.

"And maybe a club like Spurs and the Tottenham players needed that. Listen, we can all complicate the game but he seems to simplify it very well."

It's been a very promising start to the Postecoglou era and Spurs' new head coach has been boosted by the summer arrivals of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, young centre-back Ashley Phillips, defender Micky van de Ven, playmaker James Maddison, winger Manor Solomon, forward Brennan Johnson and striker Alejo Veliz.

Next up, the Lilywhites travel to take on newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor, a match which could represent a tough test if Spurs aren't totally firing.

Postecoglou will be looking to maintain Tottenham's imperious start to the new season, but as per the former Celtic head coach, he will be without one man.

Lo Celso, who is now rumoured to be in the manager's plans despite summer exit reports, was also praised by Postecoglou during Spurs' pre-season summer tour of the Far East.

The Argentine, who clinched a World Cup winner's medal with his country last year in Qatar, is set to miss today's battle with Burnley through injury.

However, in more positive news for Spurs, Lo Celso's injury isn't believed to be serious.

“From the other night, the only one who is missing is Gio Lo Celso," said Postecoglou (via football.london).

"He got a quad strain which is why we took him off at half-time. Nothing too serious but with the international break coming [there’s time to recover].”

What's been said about Lo Celso?

If there is any time for Lo Celso to eventually battle his way into the Tottenham team, it's now, as Postecoglou is indeed a fan of the South American.

The 27-year-old's quality is arguably there, with former teammate Geronimo Rulli even once calling Lo Celso a "top player in the world".

"He gives us a plus as a team," said Rulli to Super Deporte during Lo Celso's 2022 loan spell at Villarreal.

"He helps us improve and I don’t discover anything by saying that he is a top player in the world. I know him well as a player and a person, so I hope he does very well."