Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer amid their reported talks for other centre-backs, according to news out of Italy.

Who will join Spurs this summer?

Spurs have already sealed deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who joins from Empoli for £17.4 million, and England international playmaker James Maddison in a £40 million move from Leicester.

Ange Postecoglou will be thrilled by the start his new side have made, but with months of the transfer window remaining, the Lilywhites must not rest on their laurels and keep pursuing quality.

Reports suggest that Spurs are looking at signing a central defender as well this summer, coming after a 22/23 which saw Tottenham concede more league goals than any other side above 15th in the table.

Going by the numbers, Spurs have a glaring achilles heel which needs to be resolved, leading to rumoured transfer talks for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven.

Fellow names on Tottenham's reported shortlist of defender targets include Palace's Marc Guehi, Wolves' Max Kilman, Manchester City treble-winner Aymeric Laporte, Roma's Roger Ibanez and Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to Corriere dellon Sport, via Sport Witness, another centre-back attracting Tottenham's interest is Bremer - just a year after he joined Juventus from Torino.

Spurs, alongside Newcastle United and Aston Villa, are named as the clubs targeting him this summer with this report relaying his price appears to have dropped from €80 million (£69m) to €50 million (£43m).

However, bizzarely, the discounted price tag still "seems to scare" Levy and co - so if Tottenham want to do a deal - they may need to put this aside or negotiate an even lower fee.

What's been said about Gleison Bremer?

As per WhoScored, the Brazilian marked himself out as one of Juve's best-performers per 90 last season, with Massimiliano Allegri handing him 30 league starts as an undroppable.

In that time, he averaged an impressive 90.2% passing accuracy out from the back and made more clearances per 90 than any other Juve player (WhoScored).

Bremer would be a solid option for Spurs, with CBS commentator Matteo Bonetti calling him "shockingly good" and "world class" during the player's Torino days.

"Bremer was *shockingly* good at Torino," said Bonetti on Twitter.

"Obviously not on the radar of many casuals because the team didn't draw many viewers, but my goodness, some of the games he had against the top strikers in the league... Genuinely looks world class."