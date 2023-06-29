Bayern Munich are set to make a mammoth £80 million "all in" bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Harry Kane leaving Spurs?

The 29-year-old has put many top clubs across Europe and England on red alert with just 12 months remaining on his current Spurs deal.

While there have been talks over a contract renewal for the Three Lions star, an agreement is not thought to be close at this stage, meaning Kane could leave north London on a Bosman deal next summer.

This gives Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy a major decision to make, and perhaps their most crucial one of the last few years - whether to stick or twist with their superstar forward.

There have even been reports that Kane is "determined" to leave this window, and as he enters the final year of his current deal, Levy could have to contemplate selling him for a large enough transfer fee.

German giants Bayern have already seen a £60 million verbal offer rejected outright for the striker, but according to Jacobs of CBS, it appears they're set to come back in with an improved bid.

The Bavarians will apparently lodge an £80m "all in" proposal to test Levy's resolve, but their current stance is that they are set to reject any bid received for their talisman.

Kane was previously linked with an exit in 2021, when Man City held a very real interest and even lodged bids of up to £100 million.

Who is Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 goals in 38 league starts for Spurs last season, Kane has been nothing short of a hero in recent seasons.

The electric striker was only bested by City star Erling Haaland last season, in terms of proficiency, and his performances at international level are nothing short of superb.

It took Kane just over 7 years to reach goals for England, with journalist Dom Smith highlighting this point whilst believing he is "vastly underrated".

If Bayern were to secure Kane, it would be an almighty loss to Spurs, though Levy appears determined not to part ways with Tottenham's one superstar.