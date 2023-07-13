Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has reached a personal "agreement" to join Bayern Munich and won't be tempted by any other side, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham?

Spurs are facing the distinct possibility of losing their talismanic forward within these next 12 months, either this summer or next depending on developments.

Kane is out of contract in 2024, meaning Lilywhites chairman Daniel Levy must weigh up whether to sell him this year or let him leave for nothing next summer - if fresh terms can't be agreed.

The 29-year-old was seriously linked with a transfer to Premier League heavyweights Man City two years ago, with Pep Guardiola's side lodging £100 million bids in the summer of 2021.

Those offers did little to sway Levy into a deal, as Spurs were in a very strong position given he still had three years on his contract at the time.

The situation now is far more precarious, and given Kane's desire to win silverware, it has been reported that German giants Bayern Munich are trying to tempt him to the Bundesliga.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted he has received no assurances over Kane's future at N17.

"No, I haven't had any assurances [over Kane's future] and I wouldn't expect any assurances because with these kind of things you're never dealing in definites or certainties," said Postecoglou.

"I'm trying to concentrate on the things that I know right now, and what I know right now is that Harry's part of this squad. He's looking forward to coming back to training, getting among the players back in here and we start working together."

Sharing an update on his future, reporter Plettenberg of Sky has some news on Twitter, with Kane apparently reaching a Bayern "agreement" behind-the-scenes.

The England star is apparently "convinced" he can win the Champions League with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in Bavaria.

"As reported: Harry Kane made 100 % clear that he only wants to join FC Bayern," said Plettenberg.

"He’s not considering a move to another club abroad. It’s an agreement between Kane & Bayern.

"Kane is convinced that he can win the Champions League with Bayern & Tuchel."

What's been said about Harry Kane?

The former Leyton Orient loanee has broken both Jimmy Greaves' all-time goal-scoring record at Tottenham and Wayne Rooney's previous best haul for England.

Kane is, without doubt, Spurs' most crucial asset and losing him would be an almighty blow.

"I am happy for him because we are talking about a world class striker,” said former Spurs manager Antonio Conte on Kane.

“He deserves the best because he's a great worker, hard worker... this is not normal because usually the players that have talent many times don't like to work hard because they have talent.

“In my career I didn't have great talent [so] for this reason I worked hard. What I liked about him from the first time was his ability. He was a big example for his team-mates.

“When you see him work in this way, and for sure you have the desire to continue to work, to work very hard. For this reason, I want to tell him thanks because he's always a big example for everything."