Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has shared what Bayern Munich are "now" prepared to offer Tottenham Hotspur for star striker Harry Kane.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham?

Spurs' big name forward has now entered the final year of his contract with the club, giving chairman Daniel Levy and manager Ange Postecoglou a real headache to resolve.

The north Londoners are in danger of losing their talisman for nothing next summer when his deal expires, putting pressure on Tottenham to hastily agree fresh terms or consider selling before deadline day.

There has been no shortage of interest in Kane's services, as major clubs abroad like Bayern and Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint Germain have been credited with a serious interest lately.

The 30-year-old's future is likely to be a huge talking point for the next few weeks, as Bayern are showing no sign of giving up after they failed to reach an agreement during face-to-face talks on Monday.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media during his side's pre-season tour of the Far East, has admitted the Kane saga is an unwelcome distraction.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Spurs head coach.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

Bayern, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, appear desperate to sign Kane this summer as the German heavyweights search for a world-class number nine.

Sky Germany's Plettenberg, taking to Twitter, has shared what they're "now" prepared to give Spurs in an attempt to sway Levy.

He claims Bayern are now offering a financial package of around €95 million (£85m), with potential bonuses included. Kane, meanwhile, could be handed a five-year contract which would make him the club's highest-earning player.

"More on Harry Kane," wrote Plettenberg.

"Understand Bayern package is around €95m (£85m) now - with possible add-ons included!

"Kane could get a contract until 2028 - with options included. No doubt, he would become the top earner of the club; he would replace Mané with it.

"No new meeting between Bayern and Levy scheduled yet. But: All parties are confident to find an agreement as Bayern plans to improve their offer."

How good is Harry Kane?

The Three Lions star broke Jimmy Greaves' all-time goal scoring record for Spurs last season, becoming their greatest ever striker in the process.

Meanwhile, the same campaign, Kane also overtook Wayne Rooney as England's best ever marksman - highlighting his status as a truly generational forward.

Losing the player for nothing next year would be a blow of epic proportions. Tottenham may feel like he could extend his stay if Spurs prove successful under Postecoglou, but if not, the Lilywhites could miss out on a lot of money.