Bayern Munich are hoping to steal away Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane after being given encouragement in talks with his family, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk.

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

Another summer, another saga surrounding the future of Kane, coming two years after he was very heavily linked with an exit to treble-winning Premier League champions Man City.

The 29-year-old, who is out of contract in just over a year, is entering the final 12 months of his Spurs deal. While talks have been ongoing over an extension, according to reports, there is still no sign of an official announcement confirming fresh terms.

Kane, as a result, could leave the north London club for free in 2024 - a situation which has alerted many top clubs both domestically and abroad.

Manchester United, in their hunt to sign a star striker and guaranteed goal-getter for manager Erik ten Hag, have been credited with a serious interest in the forward.

Chelsea are also linked, but perhaps the real danger comes from Europe, with continental heavyweights Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain targeting Kane.

The aforementioned sides are after classic number nines to provide an injection of quality in the attacking areas, and Kane more-than fits the bill for them.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, though, appears determined to keep his prized asset and could demand as much as £100 million in one up front payment for the Lilywhites superstar.

Writing in a column for CaughtOffside, German transfer journalist Falk has shared an update on Kane's future, as Bayern are still hopeful they can somehow pull off a move.

This comes after talks with the player's family, who have given encouragement to Bayern that Kane could be open to joining them.

“Bayern are hoping to still sign Harry Kane this summer," wrote Falk.

"Thomas Tuchel is not just dreaming of one striker – he would love to have two new strikers, which is a big challenge for the bosses.

“Kane would be his No.1 target again. Perhaps the idea is playing with Kane on the 9 and Randal Kolo Muani.

“There are talks with Harry Kane’s family and I think they get the idea that he’s thinking about moving. The message from the Kane family is that he’s still thinking about going to the Bundesliga.”

How many goals has Harry Kane scored?

Kane, over a truly phenomenal career, has managed to become both Tottenham and England's all-time top goalscorers - racking up 280 for Spurs at club level and 58 for his country

The Three Lions star surpassed the legendary Jimmy Greaves to that landmark at Spurs, while Kane also usurped Wayne Rooney at the top of England's scoring charts.

If Bayern were to somehow steal the "world class" attacker away from Tottenham, it could be billed as the signing of this summer window.