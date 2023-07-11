Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Posteocoglou and star striker Harry Kane are set for "crucial" sit-down talks as reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano shares an "important update".

Will Harry Kane leave Spurs?

The 29-year-old, once again, is at the centre of a transfer saga - two years after treble-winning Man City attempted to prise him away from Spurs in 2021.

Pep Guardiola's side lodged bids over £100 million for Kane that summer but chairman Daniel Levy was in a strong position to refute any advances for Tottenham's star player.

Fast forward to now, and the situation is far more precarious, as the England striker's current deal is due to expire in the next 12 months. Interested sides could sign Kane on a Bosman deal next summer if he doesn't pen fresh terms, motivating the Lilywhites to make him a mammoth new contract offer recently.

Kane, however, apparently won't sign it this transfer window and his future remains up in the air - with German giants Bayern Munich chasing the forward.

According to Romano, who spoke to CaughtOffside recently, Kane is set for "crucial" sit-down talks with Postecoglou after Bayern's latest approach to sign him.

While Tottenham remain firm in their desire not to sell him, Bayern have no intention of quitting, as Spurs have still received no update from Kane over his future intentions.

"An important update from Tottenham," said Romano.

"They’ve been approached again by Bayern Munich for Harry Kane. Some sources say it was a verbal bid, some say it was an official bid, so it’s difficult to clarify the situation precisely, especially when Tottenham’s stance is clear, that they don’t want to sell the player.

"They submitted a new bid of €80m plus add-ons. The message from Tottenham remains very clear – it is very unlikely that they will accept this, that is the feeling of those close to the board and to Daniel Levy.

“As things stand, there’s no indication about an asking price or valuation from Spurs, it’s very clear that Levy still hopes to keep Kane but all sources believe €80m won’t be enough to sign the England striker. Bayern have to do better than this to make it happen.

“From Bayern’s end, they remain convinced that Kane is prepared to make this move, but again it really depends on Daniel Levy and at the moment there is no green light. Kane will also speak to new manager Ange Postecoglou in the next days. Tottenham have received no communication yet from Kane over his future or his plans, so these talks will be crucial.”

How good is Harry Kane?

Scoring 30 league goals in 38 games last season, Kane also stood out as Tottenham's best-performing player by average match rating, with there being no queastion he is their most crucial asset.

If Postecoglou were to lose him, either this summer or next, it would come as an almighty blow to Spurs - regardless of whether they do in fact recieve a fee for him.

There are few alternative strikers in world football who can replicate Kane's quality, and certainly not for an achievable price, as reports suggest the likes of Victor Osimhen could cost an eye-watering fee.