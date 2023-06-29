Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is "determined to leave" Spurs this summer and his time at the club is "definitely over", according to reports.

Will Kane leave Spurs?

Rewind two years ago, the last time Kane was heavily linked with a move away, and it was Premier League champions Man City who were seriously chasing the Englishman's signature.

However, despite a rumoured "gentleman's agreement" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, a move did not come to fruition and City instead ended up signing superstar Erling Haaland one year later.

At the time, Tottenham had a lot of leverage in regards to keeping Kane with many years left on his contract, but right now, the 29-year-old is fast entering the final 12 months of his deal.

The Three Lions star could depart north London as a free agent next year, putting a host of clubs on alert, including Bayern Munich, PSG, Man United and Chelsea.

There is a decision to be made by Spurs if Kane doesn't agree fresh terms, and that is whether to sell for a handsome profit this window or keep him for another season and let him depart for nothing in 2024.

However, as per reports out of Spain, there has been a worrying development on that front as it appears Kane is "determined to leave Tottenham this summer".

That information comes courtesy of Sport, who also believe "everything indicates" his time at the club is "definitely over".

Bayern and PSG are apparently the two sides in pole position to sign Kane, with the former especially pushing given Thomas Tuchel's desire to sign a star striker.

The Bavarians have already seen a verbal offer of around £60 million rejected, and despite Kane's contract situation, it appears Levy is set to dig his heels in.

What's been said about Kane?

The former Leyton Orient loanee is, without question, Spurs' superstar player and losing him would be an almighty blow - no matter the marquee transfer fee.

Kane scored a sensational 30 goals in 38 league appearances last season, and if it wasn't for the ridiculous form of Haaland, he would've clinched another Golden Boot.

Spurs legend Jurgen Klinsmann has also heaped praise on the player for his character and leadership.

"For Tottenham he is very important, he can energise the team, keep the spirit up in the changing rooms," said Klinsmann.

"He never hides away, as you could see in the World Cup when he stepped up on the second penalty [in England's quarter-final defeat to France]. He missed it but he always takes responsibility.

"Always. He has character and dedication to his club."