Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared an important update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, with the Saudi Arabian and Turkish transfer windows remaining open.

Who has left Tottenham?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has begun to reshape the team in his own image, having offloaded a bunch of surplus-to-requirements members of the squad.

Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Djed Spence, Harry Winks, Alfie Devine, Troy Parrott and Dane Scarlett all sealed moves away from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, while the most heartbreaking exit of the lot was Harry Kane's blockbuster move to Bayern Munich.

Defender Davinson Sanchez and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, despite the British transfer window shutting, also completed moves to Turkish side Galatasaray as their window doesn't close until September 15.

Tottenham have enjoyed a successful start to the new Premier League season so far; remaining unbeaten over their opening four league matches with brilliant wins over Man United, Bournemouth and Burnley.

With Sanchez and Ndombele completing their switches abroad, some supporters could think that was their last of their business, but the future of long-serving keeper Lloris remains unresolved.

Speaking to Nice-Matin early in the window, the Frenchman admitted he was seeking a move away from north London.

"We are arriving at an important moment, whether for the club or for me," said Lloris.

"It's the end of an era. I want other things, I'm going to sit down quietly to study what will be possible. But I don't forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

"What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I'm on vacation but I continue to maintain myself and do my workouts. My goal is to be at the top in July, then we'll see what the future has in store for me."

Sharing an update, reporter O'Rourke has wrote for Football Insider that a departure is still very much on the cards for Lloris, who is frozen out by head coach Postecoglou.

The 36-year-old could still make a move to Turkey or Saudi Arabia as their windows remain open for business, coming after Lloris' last gasp return to boyhood club Nice fell through on deadline day.

How good is Hugo Lloris?

Lloris has made 447 competitive appearances for Spurs in all competitions over the last decade (Transfermarkt), but the time is now for him to depart N17 after many faithful years.

Lloris is France's all-time most capped player, having beaten Les Bleus icon Lilian Thuram's record, with their manager Didier Deschamps once calling him an "exemplary" figure.

“Records are made to be broken," said Deschamps after Lloris equalled Thuram's record.

"It’s the longevity of two exemplary players, two great professionals who have both kept themselves at a very,very high level. These records mean something. Some are more anecdotal than others, but this one speaks for itself.”

The former Lyon star will be a brilliant capture for whichever signed manages to land him next, and it will be interesting to see where he does indeed end up.