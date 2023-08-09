Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan are eyeing a late move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga and there has been initial contact.

Who will leave Spurs?

There are numerous candidates up for the Spurs chopping block with defender Joe Rodon now on his way to Leeds United.

Ange Postecoglou could also see the likes of Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele leave the club after Spurs confirmed Harry Winks' exit to Leicester last month (The Telegraph).

Lucas Moura departed Tottenham upon the expiry of his contract as well, and as Spurs look to free up space for more signings, supporters can certainly expect more to follow him.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted that certain squad members will be looking for new opportunities.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

“It's fair to say our squad is too big at the moment," explained the Spurs head coach.

"There are guys who will want to explore opportunities elsewhere. I'm not involved in that. I think we'll see some movement out in the coming weeks.”

Tanganga, who found game time difficult to come by under Antonio Conte last season, had been attracting serious attention in January - with as many as seven clubs showing a "huge interest" in the homegrown talent.

The 24-year-old was blocked from leaving by Conte in the winter due to a lack of Spurs squad depth, but according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a move away for Tanganga could be back on.

The reporter, writing on his personal website, says Italian giants Inter Milan have made contact for the defender as they seek to bolster Simone Inzaghi's options.

Tottenham are now open to loaning Tanganga with an option to buy, something which has seemingly alerted Inter, as they're targeting a move.

Indeed, the Englishman is thought to be on their transfer list, and it will be interesting to see if Tanganga can finally agree a transfer elsewhere in pursuit of game time.

How good is Japhet Tanganga?

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, speaking to Football Insider when Tanganga was linked with a move to AC Milan, says the player can be "outstanding" on his day - thought he has a habit of drawing silly fouls.

“I’ve watched him a few times and sometimes he can be outstanding but sometimes he can be done in behind and make silly fouls.

“Someone like him, at his age, needs to be playing regularly. You don’t want to be a squad player when you are young.

“If he can get that move to AC Milan, I’m sure he’d snap their fingers off. It would be unreal. [Fikayo] Tomori’s there. A lot more players are maybe going to try the Italian league.”

Meanwhile, Conte also singled out Tanganga for praise after a performance in late 2021.

“Do not forget that I think he (Tanganga) played a really good game as the third central defender on the left," said Conte

"I think he made a great performance and I am happy. I am happy for him because Japhet is a player that has a great sense of belonging."