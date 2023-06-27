Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is personally "looking to drive" a Spurs deal for Leicester City star James Maddison, according to reliable journalist Alasdair Gold.

Will Spurs sign James Maddison?

Links to the England international date as far back as last year and those reports even claimed that he would be more than open to joining Spurs.

Ange Postecoglou officially begins his tenure as the Tottenham head coach this Saturday, on 1st July, but reliable media sources say that he has already held transfer strategy meetings with Levy behind-the-scenes.

Maddison, who starred for Leicester as a shining light in their relegated side last campaign, is attracting heavy interest from Postecoglou who has reportedly given the green-light for Spurs to move for him.

There have even been claims that his teammate, Harvey Barnes, is another target for Tottenham with the Lilywhites recently lodging a rejected £50 million double bid for the Foxes pair.

Following the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in a £17.2 million move, it appears attention has shifted towards Maddison, with reliable reporter Gold of football.london sharing what he knows.

The journalist, writing for FL, claims that former managing director Fabio Paratici is still involved with Spurs on a consultancy basis after parts of his FIFA ban were lifted.

Paratici, like Postecoglou and Levy, is a "big fan" of Maddison and Spurs' chairman is personally "looking to drive" a deal to sign him after Vicario.

"Paratici is understood to be aiding the club's summer plans to rebuild the squad for new head coach Ange Postecoglou," wrote Gold.

"The Australian is a big fan of James Maddison, as are both Levy and Paratici, and the Spurs chairman is looking to drive through a deal for the Leicester midfielder to be a part of the club's new-look football."

What's been said about James Maddison?

The 26-year-old registered 19 goal contributions for Leicester in the top flight last season, all while averaging their highest number of attempts at goal and successful key passes per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy called him a "super talent" and even says he is a natural "Champions League player".

"He’s a super talent," said Murphy.

"The only question mark over James Maddison is his application and sometimes his attitude, but his talent is up there.

"He’s a Champions League player. He has all of the qualities needed to play Champions League and international football.”