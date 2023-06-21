Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has personally held talks with the representatives of Leicester City star James Maddison, according to reports.

Maddison is being pushed as a top target for Spurs by sections of the press with some sources even suggesting that the 26-year-old was at the centre of a double bid last week.

The Lilywhites were said to have lodged an offer for both Maddison and his teammate, Harvey Barnes, worth in excess of £50 million which was swiftly rejected by Leicester.

Sky Sports rebuffed this claim, stating while Spurs had a serious interest in both, no formal proposal of any kind had gone in for the duo.

As well as the Foxes playmaker, it is believed that Tottenham are targeting a new goalkeeper, central defender and possible forward additions.

David Raya of Brentford is wanted to replace Hugo Lloris, meanwhile the likes of Man City defender Aymeric Laporte have been tipped with potential moves to Spurs.

Galasary forward Nicolo Zaniolo has emerged as a target in recent days, too, with Postecoglou seemingly looking to strengthen in various areas of the pitch.

Going back to Maddison, a report by Football Transfers has shared some interesting news on Tottenham's chase for the England international.

According to their information, Postecoglou has personally held talks with Maddison's agents recently, and he is thought to have made a really good impression on them,

This has apparently helped to sway Maddison more towards Tottenham than Premier League rivals Newcastle, and the former Norwich City star may be tempted to join.

Despite this, Maddison is yet to have any personal contact with Spurs, but Postecoglou coming across well to the player's camp could be crucial.

How many goals did Maddison score last season?

Maddison starred for Leicester over the course of 2022/2023, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in the league alone, totalling an impressive 19 attacking contributions (WhoScored).

The Three Lions ace also attempted more shots at goal per 90, completing more key passes and registered their joint-highest rate of successful take-ons in the top flight (WhoScored).

These numbers make one thing crystal clear - he is far too good for the Championship.

Whether it is Newcastle or Spurs, either side may be on to seal a very potent and capable attacking threat in the final third.

Former West Ham and Leicester City star David Connolly has also called Maddison "absolutely magnificent" for his form at the King Power.