Tottenham Hotspur lead the race to sign Leicester City star James Maddison with Spurs even having a bid rejected for him just last week, according to reports.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs and new manager Ange Postecoglou could attempt a raid on the Foxes this summer, with some media sources claiming they're interested in both Maddison and forward Harvey Barnes.

The Lilywhites have held a long-standing fondness for Maddison in particular, as links date all the way back to Antonio Conte's tenure in charge of the north London club.

Other areas of the squad need shoring up, though, with Tottenham also chasing a new goalkeeper, centre-back and additions further forward.

Spurs and chairman Daniel Levy have made serious progress in reinforcing the former position, as Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is reliably believed to be closing in on a move.

The Italian could well be their first signing of the summer, but Tottenham won't stop there, as it is reported that they're chasing a new centre-back or two.

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Man City defender Aymeric Laporte and Man United's Harry Maguire have all been mentioned as targets in the last few days.

Postecoglou wants attacking reinforcements as well, to add more potency in the final third, with The Guardian sharing an update on their pursuit of Maddison from Leicester.

The 26-year-old, who starred at the King Power last term, is more likely to join Tottenham than Premier League rivals Newcastle United as things stand.

Spurs have apparently "emerged as the frontrunners" to sign Maddison with the Magpies' priorities now lying elsewhere.

Levy and co had a joint bid for Barnes and Maddison rejected just last week, but according to this report, they're expected to make a fresh move.

The England international will leave Leicester this summer, as Euro 2024 is right around the corner and Maddison needs to be playing top-flight football.

How many goals has James Maddison scored?

A major threat going forward, the former Norwich City star registered 19 goal contributions (10 goals and nine assists) over his league appearances for Leicester last season (WhoScored).

Adding to his impressive career tally of 78 goals and 66 assists at senior level, Maddison also averaged more attempts at goal and key passes per 90 than any of his teammates over 22/23 (WhoScored).

Stats like these highlight why Spurs are so keen to sign him this summer, and members of the media like journalist Josh Bunting claim that he can be "unplayable" at times.