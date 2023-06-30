Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has been left thrilled with Tottenham Hotspur as they seal the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City.

Have Spurs signed James Maddison?

On Wednesday evening, it was formally announced that Spurs have completed their third signing of the summer after Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal and Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Indeed, Tottenham confirmed that they have put pen to paper on a deal for Maddison, who joins for £40 million from Leicester.

In the process, Spurs have finally acquired a central creative playmaker, coming over three years after former Christian Eriksen left for Inter Milan.

Maddison's contract at Spurs will run until 2028 with midfielder Harry Winks moving in the opposite direction in a separate £10 million move to the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham have since been lavished with praise for their capture of the 26-year-old, with sections of the press calling it a "bargain" move given he outscored Kevin De Bruyne last season and created more chances than Martin Odegaard (The Mail).

The Lilywhites had been in talks for the last fortnight, according to reports, and were in a battle with Newcastle United for his signing - but Spurs eventually won the race as Maddison makes a move to north London.

Writing on Twitter, journalist Michael Bridge has also claimed supporters "should be excited" by Maddison's arrival, claiming he will be an "excellent signing" and one which brings creativity back to N17.

Why have Tottenham signed James Maddison?

The Englishman was Leicester's standout star last season, racking up 19 goal contributions whilst attempting more shots at goal and completing more key passes per 90 than anyone in their squad (WhoScored).

Spurs have also been called the "perfect" destination for Maddison, with pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor saying as much back in February.

"“I think Spurs would be the perfect club for him," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Tottenham need a number ten like him. They keep playing this 3-4-3 formation, but they can totally change that if they get Maddison.

“It transforms into a 4-3-3 – and that means more attacking football for the fans.

“Bentancur, Hojbjerg, and Maddison as a midfield three is a really exciting prospect for Tottenham."